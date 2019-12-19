More Sports Shooting Shooting National Shooting Championship: Zeena Khitta wins gold in air rifle The 18-year-old from Himachal Pradesh pips Mehuli Ghosh to the gold by 1.7 points. Kamesh Srinivasan Bhopal 19 December, 2019 19:11 IST Mehuli Ghosh shot 250.5 to take silver. She took the top spot in the juniors category. - Kamesh Srinivasan Kamesh Srinivasan Bhopal 19 December, 2019 19:11 IST Zeena Khitta underlined the overwhelming depth of talent in Indian women’s air rifle as she won the gold ahead of three of world’s best shooters in the 63rd National Shooting Championship here on Thursday.In a highly competitive field that had 426 shooters, the 18-year-old from Himachal Pradesh shot 252.2 in the final to pip Mehuli Ghosh to the gold by 1.7 points. Former World No. 1 and world record holder Apurvi Chandela, who had won two World Cup gold medals this season, was pushed to the third place.Related | Rahi Sarnobat, Manu Bhaker shineQualification topper Shriyanka Sadangi, who shot 627.8, placed sixth, behind Meghana Sajjanar and Homanshika Reddy.World Championship silver medallist Anjum Moudgil shot 624.1 and placed 20th, while the current World No. 1 Elavenil Valarivan mustered 623.7 for the 24th place. Olympian Ayonika Paul had 624.2 for the 18th slot.The intensity of competition was evident as Zeena was pushed to the bronze in the youth section, which had 570 shooters, by Janhavi Khanvilkar and Atmika Gupta.In the junior section, which had 398 shooters, Commonwealth Games silver medallist Mehuli Ghosh won the gold, 1.7 point ahead of Aakriti Dahiya. Zeena placed sixth.The results10m air rifleWomen: 1. Zeena Khitta 252.2 (627.1); 2. Mehuli Ghosh 250.5 (627.2); 3. Apurvi Chandela 227.6 (627.4).Team: 1. Oil and Natural Gas Corporation 1875.6; 2. West Bengal 1875.0; 3. Railways 1872.8.Juniors: 1. Mehuli Ghosh 251.7 (627.2); 2. Aakriti Dahiya 250.0 (626.3); 3. Atmika Gupta 228.1 (625.1).Team: 1. West Bengal 1875.6; 2. Rajasthan 1871.7; 3. Madhya Pradesh 1870.3.Youth: 1. Janhavi Khanvilkar 250.8 (624.1); 2. Atmika Gupta 248.3 (625.1); 3. Zeena Khitta 228.5 (627.1).Team: 1. Maharashtra 1866.6; 2. Madhya Pradesh 1864.3; 3. Uttar Pradesh 1862.8.Sub-youth: 1. Homanshika Reddy Pullagurla 625.2; 2. Anshika Gupta 625.1; 3. Ramita 623.1. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.