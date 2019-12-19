National Shooting Championship: Zeena Khitta wins gold in air rifle

Zeena Khitta underlined the overwhelming depth of talent in Indian women’s air rifle as she won the gold ahead of three of world’s best shooters in the 63rd National Shooting Championship here on Thursday.

In a highly competitive field that had 426 shooters, the 18-year-old from Himachal Pradesh shot 252.2 in the final to pip Mehuli Ghosh to the gold by 1.7 points. Former World No. 1 and world record holder Apurvi Chandela, who had won two World Cup gold medals this season, was pushed to the third place.

Qualification topper Shriyanka Sadangi, who shot 627.8, placed sixth, behind Meghana Sajjanar and Homanshika Reddy.

World Championship silver medallist Anjum Moudgil shot 624.1 and placed 20th, while the current World No. 1 Elavenil Valarivan mustered 623.7 for the 24th place. Olympian Ayonika Paul had 624.2 for the 18th slot.

The intensity of competition was evident as Zeena was pushed to the bronze in the youth section, which had 570 shooters, by Janhavi Khanvilkar and Atmika Gupta.

In the junior section, which had 398 shooters, Commonwealth Games silver medallist Mehuli Ghosh won the gold, 1.7 point ahead of Aakriti Dahiya. Zeena placed sixth.