Faf du Plessis is a Super King again!

Texas Super Kings, an MLC franchise, is captained by Faf du Plessis, a former Chennai Super Kings player. du Plessis, Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner, Ambati Rayudu, and David Miller were among the Texas Super Kings’ first signings for the MLC in 2023.

MLC 2023 is a six-team event, scheduled from July 14 to July 31 at Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas, Texas.