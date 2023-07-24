MagazineBuy Print

Faf du Plessis is a Super King again!

MLC 2023 is a six-team event, scheduled from July 14 to July 31 at Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas, Texas. 

Published : Jul 24, 2023 11:01 IST

Satish Acharya
Texas Super Kings, an MLC franchise, is captained by Faf du Plessis, a former Chennai Super Kings player.
infoIcon

Texas Super Kings, an MLC franchise, is captained by Faf du Plessis, a former Chennai Super Kings player. du Plessis, Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner, Ambati Rayudu, and David Miller were among the Texas Super Kings’ first signings for the MLC in 2023.

