Sportoon Sachin Tendulkar tests Covid-19 positive Sachin Tendulkar announced on social media that he has tested positive for Covid-19. The former India batsman also added that his symptoms were mild. Satish Acharya 29 March, 2021 13:03 IST Satish Acharya 29 March, 2021 13:03 IST Latest Sportoons Sachin Tendulkar tests Covid-19 positive Umpire's call final call? No 'conclusive evidence' available all the time Blink and you'll miss it: Shortest completed Test since World War II Wasim Jaffer denies communal allegations after quitting as Uttarakhand coach Let's not cut the cake! Three debuts on same tour for 'net bowler' Natarajan Will crowds return to stadiums in 2021? The inglorious 36 in Adelaide View More Sportoons