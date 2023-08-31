Sportstar Conclave Focus Telangana: Expert panel weighs in on future of sports in the state

National athletics coach N. Ramesh urged sports observers to not compare disciplines as each sport comes with its own challenges and that the strategy of producing champions has to change.

Speaking at the Sportstar Conclave Focus Telangana in Hyderabad, the track and field coach said, “Game to game the challenges are entirely different and when dealing with a sport, we need to see geographical and economic challenges. One crore young people should be engaged in the sport so that some go on to play the sport at the highest level.”

The coach noted that after a sportsperson wins a world event, there is usually a windfall of sponsorships and financial rewards. However, Ramesh said that corporate sponsors should back players before they become champions.

“After becoming a champion, everything will be given but we should change the strategy and provide everything to sportspersons to become champions,” he said.

Celebrated Indian football legend and former captain Victor Amalraj opined that the sport in Telangana is struggling and hoped football can gain prominence in the years to come.

“From Hyderabad nine footballers represented India in the Olympics and there was a lot of grassroots culture. But now there is a lack of infrastructure and Telangana football is struggling. Very unfortunate that football culture is not popular in Telangana and I hope the situation improves,” Amalraj said.

Varun Tripuraneni, owner of Hyderabad FC said that the introduction of ISL has been a boon as the city-based side went on to win the league in 2021-22.

“ISL is a platform and the focus is on the grassroots level and that’s going to be the key. A lot more is to be done and it’s going to take all the stakeholders to work towards the upliftment of football,” he said.

Prasad Mangipudi, co-founder of Premier Badminton League (PBL) was elated with the rise of badminton in India, especially the state of Telangana contributing a majority of the shuttlers in the Indian team.

“Almost 80 per cent of the Indian team comprises badminton players from Telangana and the challenge will be to sustain and stay at the top,” he said.

The Conclave is being held in association with Hero We Care — a Hero Motocorp CSR Initiative, Carrera, Indian Oil, ISBC, NTPC, Khan Study Group, KPMG, Sprint Diagnostics, Sneha Fresh Chicken, Great Sports Tech, Epione and NewsX. The day-long event can be followed live on sportstar.thehindu.com.