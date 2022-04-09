Dipika-Saurav duo wins India's first gold medal at WSF World Doubles Championships

Dipika Pallikal Karthik and Saurav Ghosal defeated Adrian Waller and Alison Waters of England in the mixed doubles finals to win India's first ever gold medal at WSF World Doubles Championships.

The second seeded Indian duo won in straight sets as they thrashed the fourth seeded pair 11-6, 11-8.

Dipika will also play the women's doubles finals with Joshna Chinappa after New Zealand's Joelle King and Amanda Landers Murphy withdrew from the semifinal due to an injury.

The Indian duo are to face Sarah-Jane Perry and Alison Waters of England in the summit clash.