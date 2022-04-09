More Sports Squash Squash Dipika-Saurav duo wins India's first gold medal at WSF World Doubles Championships Dipika Pallikal Karthik and Saurav Ghosal defeated Adrian Waller and Alison Waters of England in the mixed doubles finals to win India's first ever gold medal at WSF World Doubles Championships. Team Sportstar 09 April, 2022 18:04 IST Dipika Pallikal Karthik in action. - Getty Images Team Sportstar 09 April, 2022 18:04 IST Dipika Pallikal Karthik and Saurav Ghosal defeated Adrian Waller and Alison Waters of England in the mixed doubles finals to win India's first ever gold medal at WSF World Doubles Championships.The second seeded Indian duo won in straight sets as they thrashed the fourth seeded pair 11-6, 11-8. Introducing your new World Champions! Congratulations to @indiasquash's @SauravGhosal and @DipikaPallikal, who have won the mixed doubles world championship title after beating Waller and Waters 2-0 (11-6, 11-8)!#squash #india #WSFDoubles #Glasgow2022 pic.twitter.com/k3x49mOeYm— World Squash (@WorldSquash) April 9, 2022 Dipika will also play the women's doubles finals with Joshna Chinappa after New Zealand's Joelle King and Amanda Landers Murphy withdrew from the semifinal due to an injury.The Indian duo are to face Sarah-Jane Perry and Alison Waters of England in the summit clash. Read more stories on Squash. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :