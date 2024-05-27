MagazineBuy Print

Rathika Seelan: Felt super special to win maiden PSA Challenger title

Rathika Suthanthira Seelan won her maiden Professional Squash Association (PSA) Tour title, defeating Pooja Arthi Raghu 11-4, 11-6, 11-3 in the women’s final of the HCL Squash Tour, Indore.

Published : May 27, 2024 14:53 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Rathika Suthanthira Seelan (pink) in action.
FILE PHOTO: Rathika Suthanthira Seelan (pink) in action. | Photo Credit: Akhila Easwaran / THE HINDU
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Rathika Suthanthira Seelan (pink) in action. | Photo Credit: Akhila Easwaran / THE HINDU

Tamil Nadu’s Rathika Suthanthira Seelan won her maiden Professional Squash Association (PSA) Tour title on Sunday, defeating state-mate Pooja Arthi Raghu 11-4, 11-6, 11-3 in the women’s final of the HCL Squash Tour, Indore.

“It was my first final in the PSA Challenger Tour, and to go on to win it felt super special,” Rathika said.

Rathika’s trophy success comes just weeks after she was named in an eight-member Indian squad, that also includes Pooja, for the Asian Team Squash Championships to be held in China between June 12 and 16.

This will be the first time that the 23-year-old Rathika will don India colours after an injury during training forced her out of the Asian Junior Squash Championships five summers ago.

ALSO READ | National doubles squash c’ship: Joshna-Abhay duo claims mixed doubles title

“I took a year off following knee surgery,” recollected Rathika, a trainee at the Indian Squash Academy after taking up the sport aged 12. “It’s always been my dream to represent India, and I’m super excited at this opportunity,” she added.

The pair of Rathika and Pooja won the women’s doubles crown at the HCL National Doubles Championships earlier this month, and will be taking part in the Asian Doubles Squash Championships in Malaysia in July.

“We train together at the Indian Squash Academy and I have known her for a very long time,” Rathika said.

In the semifinals of the HCL Tour, Indore, Rathika beat Nirupama Dubey 11-6, 11-7, 11-3 and Pooja put it past Akanksha Gupta 11-8, 11-9, 11-6. 

