Mother's Day | My mother's always there to remind me of my worth: Mahesh Mangaonkar

Life has been difficult and there have been times when I’ve felt like giving up when things were not going my way. Each time my mother was there to remind me of my worth as a human being.

My mother encouraged me to keep reaching for the unreachable and never settle for anything less than I deserved. As I get older, I realise more and more how much she has done for me and continues to do every day.

From supporting me emotionally, to sacrificing her personal time and travelling with me to tournaments, to talk me through my problems when no one else cared, to supporting me financially at the start of my Professional Squash Association (PSA) career and during COVID-19, my mother has always been there.

Even now, from Helsinki, keeping in touch via video call every second day, talking to mom and dad, talking about anything that is relative makes my day. I have been living in Europe from when I turned 19, travelling to cities as part of a pro career, yet feel like I can never get used to my parents being away.

My favourite dish? Everything mom makes is tasty. Prawn curry and grilled chicken are my favourites.

As told to Nandakumar Marar.