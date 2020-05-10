Mother’s Day | My mother has played more of a cheerleader role: Sourav Ghosal

My mother, Nupur, always pushed me to do well in academics. She had an active role, ensuring I study at home and do well in exams. She laid that foundation in a way. And my father took care of the sporting side since he used to play squash.

Over the years, my mother has played more of a cheerleader role in sports. It helps, whether you win or lose. The fact that you have people who still remember the good things you have done helps a lot. They remind you of that and it is easier to get out of a rut.

In India, cooking and mothers go hand in hand. And food is a big part of my life. There is one dessert that she makes; it is Marie biscuit chocolate pudding. It is the best dessert in the world. She finally gave me the recipe after all these years. She never gave it to me earlier as she would keep saying that it is perhaps the only reason I will go and meet her more often. She lives in Bengaluru now.

A very Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers in this world! Thank you for everything :) ⁦@sportstarweb⁩ #MyMomMyStar pic.twitter.com/UezlV6sBGN — Saurav Ghosal (@SauravGhosal) May 10, 2020

My mother learnt a lot of cooking from my grandmother and eventually she ended up being a great cook. But even now, if she is making something, she would call up my grandmother to ask, “Do I put this (ingredients) now or later.” She makes lady’s finger really well. Then there are cutlets comprising fish, mutton and lamb. She is very good at it.

My relationship with both my parents has evolved. We are like friends. My mother will call me for advice on things she isn’t good at, especially finances. I think every relationship evolves with time and I am happy how it has happened for the three of us. It is a healthy evolution.

As told to Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya.