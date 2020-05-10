Mother’s Day | She is the real star: P. Gopi Chand

My mom means the world to me. She is a huge inspiration and motivates me. A person who pushed me to greater heights. She’s always been the biggest support especially at times when I low or I was complacent. It was her desire that pushed me.

I remember the time when I won the All England Championship (in 2001), I called up her in the night to ask her, “Are you happy now?” Because she was the kind of woman who would never be happy. When I had won the state championship, she had wanted more. When I had won the nationals, she had wanted more. Well, she always wanted more – that really propelled me to heights of excellence in whatever challenge I accepted.

For me, she is the real star.

As told to V. V. Subrahmanyam.