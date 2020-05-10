Mother’s Day | Yuvraj Singh’s ‘Mother India’

Yuvraj Singh never tires of speaking about his mother – right from the days when she backed him to be a cricketer to the time he waged a heroic battle against cancer. For Shabnam Singh, nothing mattered in the world as he looked after her son during the biggest crisis the family faced immediately after Yuvraj guided India to the 2011 World Cup win in Mumbai.

READ | Mother’s Day | The unsung hero of the household: Ajinkya Rahane

“Mother has been the strength of pillar in my journey to become a good cricketer and in my recovery from the dreaded cancer. She gave me hope. She gave me strength. She was always there by my side. Always,” Yuvraj just reveres his mother.

This #MothersDay , let’s speak more about the stars in our lives – our mothers. Participate in Sportstar’s #MyMomMyStar and get your precious memories with her featured. It's time to say 'Thank you, Mom.' pic.twitter.com/qB2hrOlp9Z — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) May 10, 2020

From being the motivational force in his fight for survival, Shabnam saw to it that Yuvraj returned to the field. “She monitored me recovery and never let me relax,” says Yuvraj of Shabnam, often referring to her as “Mother India.”

Shabnam has been a friend and guide to Yuvraj. She would pray for his and team’s success and make him comfortable whenever he would feel low. A deeply religious woman, Shabnam continues to be the glowing influence on his life post his retirement from cricket.