2022/23 PSA World Championships: Chinappa suffers first-round exit after loss against Clyne

2022/23 PSA World Championships: The World No. 13 Clyne brushed aside the only Indian challenge in the tournament in straight sets 12-10, 11-7, 11-5 in 27 minutes.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 04 May, 2023 11:05 IST
File image of Joshna Chinappa(L) in action.

File image of Joshna Chinappa(L) in action. | Photo Credit: PTI

Joshna Chinappa of India lost to Olivia Blatchford Clyne of the United States in the first round of the 2022-23 PSA World Championships at the University Club of Chicago in Illinois on Thursday.

The World No. 13 Clyne brushed aside the only Indian challenge in the women’s section in the tournament in 3-0 straight sets. Chinappa, the highest-ranked Indian woman and World No. 62 at the moment, lost in 27 minutes with a scoreline of 12-10, 11-7, 11-5.

The other two Indian in action, Mahesh Mangaonkar and Ramit Tandon also lost in straight sets to exit from the opening round.

Ali Farag, the world No. 4 in men, defeated Tandon 14-12, 11-4, 11-3 in 26 minutes, while Mangaonkar suffered a defeat 12-10, 11-8, 11-5 in 39 minutes by Juan Camilo Vargas of Columbia. 

Saurav Ghoshal will face Yahya Elnawasany of Egypt while reigning national champions Abhay Singh will square off Eain Yow Ng of Malaysia on Friday.

