Chennai to host Squash World Cup in 2023, says WSF President

The World Squash Federation (WSF) president Zena Wooldridge here on Sunday said that India will host the revamped squash World Cup next year.

"We've got support to bring the new World Cup to Chennai next year in 2023. We had a World Cup previously, but it hasn't happened since about 2011, and so we're going to revamp it. We haven't quite decided the format yet, but it will be a mixed gender team event," she said after the conclusion of the three-day World Squash Conference and Annual General Meeting.

She said it will "probably" be a biennial event, and India might "probably" host the event in 2025 as well.

"We are also looking and talking with India about other events, like, about doubles event. 'Cause they've got very good doubles facilities here and so we could be doing some doubles event. We might even include some doubles in the World Cup structure," she added.

Squash Rackets Federation of India (SRFI) honarary life president N. Ramachandran said there will be a World championship, probably doubles, in India in 2024.

Wooldridge said that there will be a new U-23 World championship. "We've also agreed today at the AGM to do a World u-23 individual championship to bridge that gap that many players have between being a junior and being a professional. There is a big gap there, and with 40% of all of of our PSA players u-23, there's a big opportunity there."