It's a girl for NZ skipper Kane Williamson, partner Sarah Raheem

Kane Williamson and his partner Sarah Raheem welcomed a baby girl on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old left the New Zealand on paternity leave to be present for the birth of his first child after a successful stint at home against a touring West Indies side, during which he scored a Test-career best 251.

"It's a very exciting time in anybody's life and it certainly is in mine," Williamson has said, according to NZ Herald, prior to the heading home to be with his family.



"Overjoyed to welcome a beautiful baby girl into our family," Williamson posted, with a photograph of his newborn daughter on his Instagram handle.

His decision to take a break for family was welcomed and supported by his coach Gary Stead who felt 'other things are much more important' than cricket.



"As a dad, as a parent, you only get that opportunity once in your life to be there for your (first) child's birth and I know that it's important for Kane too. At the end of the day, we play cricket, and other things are much more important. And that is much more important," he said after the Kiwis completed an emphatic innings victory over the Windies in the first Test at Hamilton.

Wishes have started pouring in for Williamson's daughter with his IPL franchise, Sunrisers Hyderabad, leading the celebrations.

Across the Tasman Sea, Williamson's contemporary, Virat Kohli, is also expected to leave the touring Indian contingent and return home for the birth of his first child with partner Anushka Sharma after the first Test in Adelaide.