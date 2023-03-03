Star Life

Keys and Fratangelo announce engagement; Sania Mirza among others congratulate

Team Sportstar
03 March, 2023 18:17 IST
The couple have been together since 2017, when Keys reaches the US Open final.

American tennis professionals Madison Keys and Bjorn Fratangelo announced their engagement on Instagram on Thursday, as congratulations and wishes poured in from all corners of the tennis fraternity.

“Forever,” wrote the World No. 20.

The couple have been together since 2017, when Keys reaches the US Open final.

Fratangelo, on the other hand, entered the ATP Top 100 in 2016 at a career-high No. 99 following a distinguished junior career in which he peaked at No. 2 in the world in boys’ singles and won the Roland Garros junior championship in 2011.

