Roger Federer, Serena Williams’ baby bump, Brittney Griner, Wade at the 2023 Met Gala - In pictures

Roger Federer, Serena Williams and Andy Roddick joined A-listers from the worlds of fashion, film, politics and sports as they celebrated the late king of couture, Karl Lagerfeld, at the annual Met Gala on Monday.

Roger Federer's #MetGala appearance is screaming James Bond! 😎🔥 The co-chair knows his fashion.



From Federer and Serena to Brittney Griner, here's who represented the sports world at #MetGala2023 ➡️ https://t.co/19j3pwrcJhpic.twitter.com/ZKhevwWwoz — Sportstar (@sportstarweb) May 2, 2023

The guest list is tightly curated by Anna Wintour, the editor-in-chief of Vogue who took over the charity gala in the 1990s and transformed it into one of the world’s buzziest fetes.

This year, the extravaganza -- which always falls on the first Monday of May, save for a pandemic-era schedule change -- celebrates Lagerfeld, and ushers in the opening of a Costume Institute exhibition dedicated to the iconic designer, who died in 2019.

Among the representatives from the world of sport was WNBA star Brittney Griner. The 32-year-old Olympic gold medalist was detained in Russia for nearly 10 months last year before her release in a prisoner swap. This time last year I was missing my wife,’ Cherelle Griner said about Brittney Griner as they walked the Met Gala red carpet in Calvin Klein.

Brittney Griner and Cherelle Griner made their Met Gala debut in style this year.

The Griners were not the only basketball representatives at the Gala. Previous attendees Dwyane Wade, Russell Westbrook and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander graced the red carpet this time around too.

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade looked royal at the Met Gala

Brittney Griner and Dwyane Wade also caught up at the Met Gala.

Russell Westbrook

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Andy Roddick and Brooklyn Decker at the Met Gala

Baby bumps were also the flavour of the Met Gala this year

Williams timed the announcement of her second pregnancy with the event, writing on Instagram: “Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala” -- meaning her, her husband Alexis Ohanian and their new child. Supermodel Karlie Kloss also debuted her bump with flair while Rihanna, who made a fashionably late entrance as usual, also looked stunning with her bump in a Valentino ensemble.

Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams revealed the tennis star’s pregnancy at the Met Gala. The couple has a daughter, Olympia who is five years old.

Tennis star Matteo Berrettini, who attended the 2021 Met Gala with Ajla Tomljanovic, was spotted without his girlfriend and TV presenter Melissa Satta. He chose a simple all black suit for the event.

Matteo Berrerttini

19-year-old freestyle skier Eileen Gu, who won two gold medals and a bronze for China at the 2022 Beijing Winter Games, made her second consecutive appearance at the Gala.

Eileen Gu

This year, Wintour invited actresses Penelope Cruz and Michaela Coel, retired tennis legend Roger Federer and Dua Lipa to co-chair the gala.

Anna Wintour, Swiss tennis player Roger Federer and French singer and model Carla Bruni are pictured during the press preview of Karl Lagerfeld “A Line of Beauty” ahead of the Met Gala Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, U.S., May 1, 2023

Reigning Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes was also in attendance at the star-studded event on Monday.

Footbal quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany at the Met Gala

The guest list was shrouded in secrecy until the main event, but some 400 people are reportedly expected.

The ball is invitation-only, with single tickets costing $50,000 and tables starting at $300,000.

“Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” pays homage to his decades in the industry at the helm of Chanel, Fendi, Chloe and his own line, all the while molding the future of fashion.

And the celebs in attendance understood the style assignment, most of them sporting vintage looks from the elegant German-born designer -- or silhouettes that reflected his aesthetic.

(With inputs from AFP)