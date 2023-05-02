Serena Williams announces pregnancy at Met Gala 2023

Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian are expecting their second child, the couple confirmed ahead of this year’s Met Gala in New York on Tuesday.

Serena posted pictures on her Instagram account, with a baby bump and her caption read “3 of us” speaking of herself, her husband Alexis Ohanian and her unborn child.

Met Gala is an annual fundraising gala held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute with this year’s theme “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty”, in honour of the late Chanel designer.

Serena announced her retirement from tennis on August 9, 2022, saying she is ‘‘evolving away’‘ from the sport.

Serena had made her Grand Slam debut at the age of 16 at the 1998 Australian Open, where she lost to her elder sister Venus in the second round. However, with her power game and tactical nous, Serena went on to become arguably the greatest female tennis player ever. In terms of numbers, Serena is only one behind Margaret Court’s all-time record of 24 majors.

Her last Grand Slam title though came at the 2017 Australian Open. She returned to action at Wimbledon in June last year after a year-long absence from competition and lost to Frenchwoman Harmony Tan in the first round.