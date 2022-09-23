Roma boss Jose Mourinho and sprint sensations Usain Bolt and Dina-Asher Smith made surprise appearances in British rapper Stormzy’s new single titled ‘ Mel Made Me Do It’.

The 11-minute-long music video was uploaded on YouTube and has garnered around 350,000 views under six hours.

The clip, being appreciated for its visuals, sees Bolt sit down on a sofa in his mansion at 01:22 and turning the television on to watch a talk show going by the same name as that of the single. The episode, being hosted by broadcasters Jonathan Ross and Zeze Mills, has Asher-Smith, journalist Louis Theroux and Stormzy as guests.

A screengrab from ‘Mel Made Me Do It’. From left to right: Zeze Mills, Jonathan Ross, Louis Theroux, Stormzy, and Dina Asher-Smith.

As Stormzy starts rapping in reply to Ross’ question asking the 29-year-old what was on his mind then, Bolt can be seen sipping on a drink and enjoying the beats on a number of occasions. The camera also cuts to Asher-Smith a number of times and she seems to be listening intently to Stormzy as well.

Football manager Mourinho makes an appearance at 05:15. He is seen standing with Stormzy and his companions. As the camera zooms in, Mourinho and Stormzy put their fingers on their lips, as the lyrics go: “You love to talk about the old days, them man are old like Annie, are you okay? I prefer not to speak like I’m Jose.”

This is a reference to his famous March 2014 interview when he had said, “I prefer not to speak. If I speak, I will be in big trouble,” after his side Chelsea lost 1-0 to Aston Villa and he wasn’t happy with refereeing calls. The audio snippet also plays in the background.

Here is the music video: