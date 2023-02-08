Indian actor Ranveer Singh will be a part of the NBA All-Star Celebrity game during the All-Star weekend between February 17-19, NBA confirmed on Thursday.

Singh will be featuring for former Miami Heat player Dwyane Wade’s team. Actor Hasan Minhaj, Tennis player Frances Tiafoe and rapper 21 Savage are the other notable celebrities in the team.

Wade’s team will take on the side of Baseball Hall of Famer and one of the greatest pitchers, Nolan Ryan, which consists of WWE wrestler ‘The Miz’ and Guillermo Rodriguez from ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

The Celebrity game has been a part of the All-Star weekend since 2003, and this year will be played on February 17.

Singh, the NBA brand ambassador for India since 2021, featured in the 2022 Celebrity game as well where he ‘played alongside Machine Gun Kelly, Tacko Fall among others.