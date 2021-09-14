Virat Kohli quickest to 23,000 international runs

490 The number of innings taken by Virat Kohli to go past the aggregate of 23000 runs in international cricket. During his first innings knock of fifty at The Oval he became the seventh batsman in international cricket to reach this landmark. He, however, is the quickest by a long distance in international cricket to reach this figure in the fewest number of innings.

The quickest among 23000 run club

Inns Batsman For Opp Venue Achieved on Final run aggregate 490 Virat Kohli Ind Eng The Oval 2 Sep 2021 23093 522 Sachin Tendulkar Ind SA Kolkata 2 Dec 2004 34357 544 Ricky Ponting Aus Eng Cardiff 10 Jul 2009 27483 551 Jacques Kallis SA Ind Centurion 17 Dec 2010 25534 568 Kumar Sangakkara SL SA Colombo RPS 20 Jul 2013 28016 576 Rahul Dravid Ind WI Bridgetown 1 Jul 2011 24208 645 Mahela Jayawardene SL Eng The Oval 13 Jun 2013 25957

Note: Sri Lankans Jayawardene and Sangakkara achieved this landmark in an ODI match, while the rest did so in a Test match.

Kohli, incidentally is the quickest to reach the landmarks of 20000 (417 inns), 21000 (435 inns) and 22000 (462 inns) runs in international cricket.

47 The number of innings taken by Rohit Sharma to register his maiden overseas Test century. Among top-order batsmen, only two others have taken more innings to register a Test century in away Test matches than Rohit Sharma. Overall, it was the eighth Test century of his career.

Most number of innings taken by top-order batsmen to register their maiden away Test century

Inns Tests Batsman For Runs Opp Venue Achieved on Test 100# 64 35 Ian Redpath Aus 159* NZ Auckland 23 Mar 1974 4 52 30 Shivnarine Chanderpaul WI 140 Ind Kolkata 1 Nov 2002 6 47 25 Rohit Sharma Ind 127 Eng The Oval 4 Sep 2021 8 46 27 Allan Lamb Eng 132 WI Kingston 25 Feb 1990 10 42 23 Alistair Campbell Zim 102 Ind Nagpur 29 Nov 2000 1 41 24 Neil McKenzie SAf 226 Ban Chittagong 29 Feb 2008 3

Note: This was Redpath’s only away century and never played in away Test again after this knock

31 The number of balls taken by Shardul Thakur to reach his Test fifty in the first innings of the Oval Test. This is believed to be the fastest in terms of the fewest balls (where recorded) for any individual fifty in all the Tests played in England since the inaugural one, also at the Oval in 1880, 141 years ago! He bettered the previous record of 32 balls held by England’s Ian Botham against New Zealand at the same venue in 1986.

Fewest balls taken to reach a Test fifty in England

Balls to 50 Batsman (final score) For Against Venue Month, Year Result 31 Shardul Thakur (57 in 36 balls) India England The Oval Sep 2021 WON 32 Ian Botham (59* in 36 balls) England New Zealand The Oval Aug 1986 Drawn 33 Clifford Roach (56 in 38 balls) West Indies England The Oval Aug 1933 Lost 33 Kapil Dev (65 in 55 balls) India England Manchester June 1982 Drawn 33 Harbhajan Singh (54 in 37 balls) India England Nottingham Aug 2002 Drawn 33 Stuart Broad (62 in 45 balls) England West Indies Manchester Jul 2020 WON

4 The number of Indian batsmen who aggregated over 1000 Test runs in England. Virat Kohli in the second innings of the Oval Test match became the latest Indian batsman to achieve this.

Indian batsman with over 1000 Test runs in England

Runs Batsman Mts Inns Ave 1575 Sachin Tendulkar 17 30 54.31 1376 Rahul Dravid 13 23 68.80 1152 Sunil Gavaskar 16 28 41.14 1002 Virat Kohli 15 29 34.55

Note: Kohli’s tally also includes his 44 & 13 he made against New Zealand at Southampton in June 2021 in the WTC. Therefore, he is yet to cross the 1000 Test run mark against the home side.

9 The number of lower-order batsmen (from #8 and below) who has the distinction of making two fifty-plus scores in the same Test match. Shardul Thakur became the fourth Indian lower-order batsman to achieve this rare feat in the Oval Test match.

Lower-order batsmen (#8 & below) making fifty-plus scores in each innings of a Test match

1 Inns 2 inns Bat# Batsman For Opp Venue Month, Year Result 51 69 (9/8) Buster Nupen SA Eng Durban Jan 1928 Drawn 117 57* (8) Eric Dalton SA Eng The Oval Aug 1935 Drawn 92 63 (8) Alan Knott Eng Aus The Oval Aug 1972 Lost 85 51 (8) Guy Whittall Zim SA Bloemfontein Oct 1999 Lost 69 115 (8) Harbhajan Singh Ind NZ Ahmedabad Nov 2010 Drawn 51 50 (9) Peter Siddle Aus Ind Delhi Mar 2013 Lost 58 63* (9) Bhuvneshwar Kumar Ind Eng Nottingham Jul 2014 Drawn 54* 58* (8) Wriddiman Saha Ind NZ Kolkata Oct 2016 Won 57 60 (8) Shardul Thakur ind Eng The Oval Sep 2021 Won

24 The number of Test matches Jasprit Bumrah needed to claim his 100 Test wicket when he claimed the wicket of England’s Ollie Pope in the second innings at The Oval. This makes him the quickest by an Indian pace bowler to claim 100 Test wickets in the fewest number of matches. Previously, Kapil Dev had achieved his landmark in his 25th Test at Kolkata against Pakistan (Taslim Arif) more than 41 years ago in January 1980. For the record, the quickest by an Indian bowler is held by R Ashwin when he claimed his 100 Test wicket in just 18 Test match in November 2013 against the West Indies in the Mumbai Test match.

Quickest Indian pace to claim 100 Test wickets in fewest Test matches

Tests to 100 wkts Bowler Against Venue Achieved on (100 victim) 24 Jasprit Bumrah England The Oval 6 Sep 2021 (Ollie Pope) 25 Kapil Dev Pakistan Kolkata 31 Jan 1980 (Taslim Arif) 28 Irfan Pathan Australia Adelaide 27 Jan 2008 (Brett Lee) 29 Mohd Shami South Africa Centurion 14 Jan 2018 (Keshav Maharaj) 30 Javagal Srinath Sri Lanka Mumbai WS 6 Dec 1997 (Pramodya Wickramasinghe)

191: India’s first innings total in the Oval Test match. This is now the third lowest total made by India in a successful away Test match. However, it is India’s second highest first innings total in a successful Test match.

India’s lowest totals in winning away from home Test matches

Total MInns Against Venue Month, Year Result 171/10 3 West Indies Kingston Jun 2006 Won by 49 runs 187/10 1 South Africa Johannesburg Jan 2018 Won by 63 runs 191/10 1 England The Oval Aug 2021 Won by 157 runs 200/10 1 West Indies Kingston Jul 2006 Won by 49 runs

Note: In the above Kingston Test match India’s totals were 200 & 171 in each innings

6: The number of occasions India has managed to win a Test match despite conceding a huge first-innings lead of 90 or more runs to the opposition. India’s recent victory at The Oval by 157 runs came despite conceding a lead of 99 to England.

India’s Test victories after conceding a big lead in the first innings

Lead Batting 1 Batting 2 Venue Month, Year Result for India 274 Australia (445) India (171) Kolkata March 2001 won by 171 runs+ 182 India (237) Australia (419) Melbourne Feb 1981 won by 59 runs 131 West Indies (359) India (228) Port of Spain April 1976 won by 6 wickets 99 India (104) Australia (203) Mumbai WS Nov 2004 won by 13 runs 99 India (191) England (290) The Oval Aug 2021 won by 157 runs 95 West Indies (304) India (209) Delhi Nov 2011 won by 5 wickets

+ after following-on

All records are updated and correct as of 11 September 2021