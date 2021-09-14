Home Statsman Virat Kohli quickest to 23,000 international runs Virat Kohli took 490 innings to go past the aggregate of 23,000 runs in international cricket. He is the seventh batsman to reach this landmark. Mohandas Menon 14 September, 2021 13:00 IST Virat Kohli is also the quickest to reach the landmarks of 20000 (417 inns), 21000 (435 inns) and 22000 (462 inns) runs in international cricket. - AP Mohandas Menon 14 September, 2021 13:00 IST 490 The number of innings taken by Virat Kohli to go past the aggregate of 23000 runs in international cricket. During his first innings knock of fifty at The Oval he became the seventh batsman in international cricket to reach this landmark. He, however, is the quickest by a long distance in international cricket to reach this figure in the fewest number of innings.The quickest among 23000 run clubInnsBatsmanForOppVenueAchieved onFinal run aggregate490Virat KohliIndEngThe Oval2 Sep 202123093522Sachin TendulkarIndSAKolkata2 Dec 200434357544Ricky PontingAusEngCardiff10 Jul 200927483551Jacques KallisSAIndCenturion17 Dec 201025534568Kumar SangakkaraSLSAColombo RPS20 Jul 201328016576Rahul DravidIndWIBridgetown1 Jul 201124208645Mahela JayawardeneSLEngThe Oval13 Jun 201325957Note: Sri Lankans Jayawardene and Sangakkara achieved this landmark in an ODI match, while the rest did so in a Test match.Kohli, incidentally is the quickest to reach the landmarks of 20000 (417 inns), 21000 (435 inns) and 22000 (462 inns) runs in international cricket. 47 The number of innings taken by Rohit Sharma to register his maiden overseas Test century. Among top-order batsmen, only two others have taken more innings to register a Test century in away Test matches than Rohit Sharma. Overall, it was the eighth Test century of his career.READ: KL Rahul breaks records at Lord'sMost number of innings taken by top-order batsmen to register their maiden away Test centuryInnsTestsBatsmanForRunsOppVenueAchieved onTest 100#6435Ian RedpathAus159*NZAuckland23 Mar 197445230Shivnarine ChanderpaulWI140IndKolkata1 Nov 200264725Rohit SharmaInd127EngThe Oval4 Sep 202184627Allan LambEng132WIKingston25 Feb 1990104223Alistair CampbellZim102IndNagpur29 Nov 200014124Neil McKenzieSAf226BanChittagong29 Feb 20083Note: This was Redpath’s only away century and never played in away Test again after this knock 31 The number of balls taken by Shardul Thakur to reach his Test fifty in the first innings of the Oval Test. This is believed to be the fastest in terms of the fewest balls (where recorded) for any individual fifty in all the Tests played in England since the inaugural one, also at the Oval in 1880, 141 years ago! He bettered the previous record of 32 balls held by England’s Ian Botham against New Zealand at the same venue in 1986.Fewest balls taken to reach a Test fifty in EnglandBalls to 50Batsman(final score)ForAgainstVenueMonth, YearResult31Shardul Thakur(57 in 36 balls)IndiaEnglandThe OvalSep 2021WON32Ian Botham(59* in 36 balls)EnglandNew ZealandThe OvalAug 1986Drawn33Clifford Roach(56 in 38 balls)West IndiesEnglandThe OvalAug 1933Lost33Kapil Dev(65 in 55 balls)IndiaEnglandManchesterJune 1982Drawn33Harbhajan Singh(54 in 37 balls)IndiaEnglandNottinghamAug 2002Drawn33Stuart Broad(62 in 45 balls)EnglandWest IndiesManchesterJul 2020WON 4 The number of Indian batsmen who aggregated over 1000 Test runs in England. Virat Kohli in the second innings of the Oval Test match became the latest Indian batsman to achieve this.Indian batsman with over 1000 Test runs in EnglandRunsBatsmanMtsInnsAve1575Sachin Tendulkar173054.311376Rahul Dravid132368.801152Sunil Gavaskar162841.141002Virat Kohli152934.55Note: Kohli’s tally also includes his 44 & 13 he made against New Zealand at Southampton in June 2021 in the WTC. Therefore, he is yet to cross the 1000 Test run mark against the home side.9 The number of lower-order batsmen (from #8 and below) who has the distinction of making two fifty-plus scores in the same Test match. Shardul Thakur became the fourth Indian lower-order batsman to achieve this rare feat in the Oval Test match.Lower-order batsmen (#8 & below) making fifty-plus scores in each innings of a Test match1 Inns2 innsBat#BatsmanForOppVenueMonth, YearResult5169(9/8)Buster NupenSAEngDurbanJan 1928Drawn11757*(8)Eric DaltonSAEngThe OvalAug 1935Drawn9263(8)Alan KnottEngAusThe OvalAug 1972Lost8551(8)Guy WhittallZimSABloemfonteinOct 1999Lost69115(8)Harbhajan SinghIndNZAhmedabadNov 2010Drawn5150(9)Peter SiddleAusIndDelhiMar 2013Lost5863*(9)Bhuvneshwar KumarIndEngNottinghamJul 2014Drawn54*58*(8)Wriddiman SahaIndNZKolkataOct 2016Won5760(8)Shardul ThakurindEngThe OvalSep 2021Won 24 The number of Test matches Jasprit Bumrah needed to claim his 100 Test wicket when he claimed the wicket of England’s Ollie Pope in the second innings at The Oval. This makes him the quickest by an Indian pace bowler to claim 100 Test wickets in the fewest number of matches. Previously, Kapil Dev had achieved his landmark in his 25th Test at Kolkata against Pakistan (Taslim Arif) more than 41 years ago in January 1980. For the record, the quickest by an Indian bowler is held by R Ashwin when he claimed his 100 Test wicket in just 18 Test match in November 2013 against the West Indies in the Mumbai Test match.READ: Rohit Sharma completes 11,000 international runs as openerQuickest Indian pace to claim 100 Test wickets in fewest Test matchesTests to 100 wktsBowlerAgainstVenueAchieved on(100 victim)24Jasprit BumrahEnglandThe Oval6 Sep 2021(Ollie Pope)25Kapil DevPakistanKolkata31 Jan 1980(Taslim Arif)28Irfan PathanAustraliaAdelaide27 Jan 2008(Brett Lee)29Mohd ShamiSouth AfricaCenturion14 Jan 2018(Keshav Maharaj)30Javagal SrinathSri LankaMumbai WS6 Dec 1997(Pramodya Wickramasinghe) 191: India’s first innings total in the Oval Test match. This is now the third lowest total made by India in a successful away Test match. However, it is India’s second highest first innings total in a successful Test match.India’s lowest totals in winning away from home Test matchesTotalMInnsAgainstVenueMonth, YearResult171/103West IndiesKingstonJun 2006Won by 49 runs187/101South AfricaJohannesburgJan 2018Won by 63 runs191/101EnglandThe OvalAug 2021Won by 157 runs200/101West IndiesKingstonJul 2006Won by 49 runsNote: In the above Kingston Test match India’s totals were 200 & 171 in each innings6: The number of occasions India has managed to win a Test match despite conceding a huge first-innings lead of 90 or more runs to the opposition. India’s recent victory at The Oval by 157 runs came despite conceding a lead of 99 to England.India’s Test victories after conceding a big lead in the first inningsLeadBatting 1Batting 2VenueMonth, YearResult for India274Australia (445)India (171)KolkataMarch 2001won by 171 runs+182India (237)Australia (419)MelbourneFeb 1981won by 59 runs131West Indies (359)India (228)Port of SpainApril 1976won by 6 wickets99India (104)Australia (203)Mumbai WSNov 2004won by 13 runs99India (191)England (290)The OvalAug 2021won by 157 runs95West Indies (304)India (209)DelhiNov 2011won by 5 wickets+ after following-on All records are updated and correct as of 11 September 2021 Read more stories on Statsman. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :