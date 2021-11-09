Statsman

Bumrah becomes India's top wicket-taker

In the T20WC match against Scotland in Dubai on November 5, 2021, Bumrah became India’s leading wicket-taker when he claimed the final Scottish wicket of the innings — Mark Watt.

Mohandas Menon
09 November, 2021 17:41 IST

Jasprit Bumrah is now India's leading wicket-taker in T20 Internationals.   -  REUTERS

64 The tally of wickets for Jasprit Bumrah in T20 Internationals. This is now the most for any Indian bowler in this International format. In the T20WC match against Scotland in Dubai on November 5, 2021, Bumrah became India’s leading wicket-taker when he claimed the final Scottish wicket of the innings — Mark Watt. The table below lists all the Indian bowlers who at one time held the Indian record for the most wickets in T20 Internationals.

How the record changed hands — leading wicket-takers for India in T20 Internationals

WktsBowlerAgainstVenueAchieved on
2Zaheer KhanSouth AfricaJohannesburgDec 1, 2006
3Ajit AgarkarPakistanDurbanSep 14, 2007
4Harbhajan SinghNew ZealandJohannesburgSep 16, 2007
9R. P. SinghSouth AfricaDurbanSep 20, 2007
15Irfan PathanNew ZealandWellingtonFeb 27, 2009
18Harbhajan SinghWest IndiesPort of SpainJun 4, 2011
20Irfan PathanSri LankaPallekeleAug 7, 2012
29R. AshwinSouth AfricaCuttackOct 5, 2015
53Jasprit BumrahSri LankaPuneJan 10, 2020
60Yuzvendra ChahalEnglandAhmedabadMar 12, 2021
64Jasprit BumrahScotlandDubaiNov 5, 2021

Note: Joint holders have not been mentioned in the above list

READ: Captain forever: Dhoni's envious T20 record

65 The number of T20 international matches missed by R. Ashwin since his last game in this format for India in Kingston on July 9, 2017. His return to T20 internationals after four years and 117 days means that only one other Indian player has missed more matches than Ashwin — Sanju Samson (73).

Most consecutive T20I matches missed by Indian players

MtsPlayerMissed fromToYears missed
73Sanju SamsonJul 19, 2015Jan 10, 20204y-175d
65Umesh YadavAug 7, 2012Jun 29, 20185y-326d
65R. AshwinJul 9, 2017Nov 3, 20214y-117d
56Dinesh KarthikMay 11, 2010Jul 9, 20177y-59d
43Mohd ShamiJul 9, 2017Dec 11, 20192y-155d
43Axar PatelFeb 24, 2018Mar 12, 20213y-16d

 

82 The number of runs scored by India in the Powerplay against Scotland in Dubai. This is now the most runs scored by India during this phase in an international cricket match. This incidentally is the fifth highest Powerplay score by a team in the World T20 competition.

Most runs during Powerplay (1-6 overs) for India in a T20 International match

PP scoreFinal total (overs)AgainstVenueDateResultHighest scorer during PP
82/2 +89/2 (6.3)ScotlandDubaiNov 5, 2021WonK. L. Rahul 50 (19b)
78/2203/5 (20)South AfricaJohannesburgFeb 18, 2018WonShikhar Dhawan 30 (13b)
77/1 +186/9 (20)Sri LankaNagpurDec 9, 2009LostGautam Gambhir 44* (17b)
76/1 +180/9 (20)New ZealandJohannesburgSep 16, 2007LostVirender Sehwag 40 (17b)
74/1 +200/3 (20)AustraliaSydneyJan 31, 2016WonShikhar Dhawan 26 (9b)

+ while chasing

 

Most runs during Powerplay (1-6 overs) by a team in a World T20 match

PP scoreFinal total (overs)ForAgainstVenueDateResultHighest scorer during PP
91/1 +193/4 (13.5)NetherlandsIrelandSylhetMar 21, 2014WonStephan Myburgh 57* (21b)
89/3 +230/8 (19.4)EnglandS AfricaMumbai WSMar 18, 2016WonJason Roy 43 (16b)
83/0 +172/3 (15.5)West IndiesAustraliaThe OvalJun 6, 2009WonChris Gayle 48* (21b)
83/0229/4 (20)South AfricaEnglandMumbai WSMar 18, 2016LostQuinton de Kock 46* (20b)
82/2 +89/2 (6.3)IndiaScotlandDubaiNov 5, 2021WonK. L. Rahul 50 (19b)

Note: Twice in the same match in Mumbai WS

+ while chasing

READ: Rohit Sharma crosses a personal landmark

50 The number of runs scored by an India batter inside the Powerplay in a T20 International match. K. L. Rahul, during his blistering knock of 50 in 19 balls, emulated his opening teammate Rohit Sharma, who, last year, in January 2020, made an identical unbeaten score in 23 balls against New Zealand in Hamilton.

Highest score by an Indian batter during Powerplay (1-6 overs) in T20 Internationals

PP scoreBatsmanAgainstVenueDateResult
50* (23b)Rohit Sharma (65 in 40b)New ZealandHamiltonJan 29, 2020Tie (Ind won)
50 (19b)K. L. Rahul (50 in 19b) +ScotlandDubaiNov 5, 2021Won
48* (21b)Shikhar Dhawan (51 in 25b)Sri LankaRanchiFeb 12, 2016Won
46* (21b)Rohit Sharma (85 in 43b) +BangladeshRajkotNov 7, 2019Won
44* (17b)Gautam Gambhir (55 in 26b) +Sri LankaNagpurDec 9, 2009Lost

+ while chasing

 

81 The number of balls that remained when India posted an eight-wicket victory over Scotland in Dubai on November 5, 2021 in the Super12 game in the World T20 competition. This was not only India’s biggest ever T20I victory in terms of balls to spare but it was also the third biggest margin of victory by any top international side in this format.

Balls to spare

Winning side

(batting second)

Losing side

(batting first)

VenueDate
90Sri Lanka (40/1 in 5 ov)Netherlands (39 in 10.3 ov)ChittagongMar 24, 2014
82Australia (78/2 in 6.2 ov)Bangladesh (73 in 15 ov)DubaiNov 4, 2021
81India (89/2 in 6.3 ov)Scotland (85 in 17.4 ov)DubaiNov 5, 2021
77Sri Lanka (45/2 in 7.1 ov)Netherlands (44 in 10 ov)SharjahOct 22, 2021
74New Zealand (74/1 in 7.4 ov)Kenya (73 in 16.5 ov)DurbanSep 12, 2007
70New Zealand (79/0 in 8.2 ov)Bangladesh (17.3 ov)HamiltonFeb 3, 2010
70England (56/4 in 8.2 ov)West Indies (55 in 14.2 ov)DubaiOct 23, 2021

Notes:

*Bangladesh (twice) and West Indies are the only Test sides to be on the losing side.

*Except in the Hamilton match, all the above instances came in the World T20

*Sri Lanka, in Chittagong, is the only side to successfully chase a target within the Powerplay phase.

 

5 The number of century partnerships between Pakistan’s Babar Azam and Mohd Rizwan after their opening stand of 113 against Namibia in Abu Dhabi on November 2, 2021. This is now the most by any pair in T20I cricket.

100+ standsHighest standBatsman1Batsman2(For)(1 wkt)(2 wkt)(3rd wkt)
5197Babar AzamMohd Rizwan(Pakistan)41
4160Shikhar DhawanRohit Sharma(India)4
4171*Martin GuptillKane Williamson(New Zealand)211
4165K. L. RahulRohit Sharma(India)31

Note: Babar and Rizwan now have three stands of 150-plus in T20Is, which is more than any other pair in T20Is. Rohi Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan have two.

All records are updated and correct as of November 5, 2021

