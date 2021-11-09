Bumrah becomes India's top wicket-taker

64 The tally of wickets for Jasprit Bumrah in T20 Internationals. This is now the most for any Indian bowler in this International format. In the T20WC match against Scotland in Dubai on November 5, 2021, Bumrah became India’s leading wicket-taker when he claimed the final Scottish wicket of the innings — Mark Watt. The table below lists all the Indian bowlers who at one time held the Indian record for the most wickets in T20 Internationals.

How the record changed hands — leading wicket-takers for India in T20 Internationals

Wkts Bowler Against Venue Achieved on 2 Zaheer Khan South Africa Johannesburg Dec 1, 2006 3 Ajit Agarkar Pakistan Durban Sep 14, 2007 4 Harbhajan Singh New Zealand Johannesburg Sep 16, 2007 9 R. P. Singh South Africa Durban Sep 20, 2007 15 Irfan Pathan New Zealand Wellington Feb 27, 2009 18 Harbhajan Singh West Indies Port of Spain Jun 4, 2011 20 Irfan Pathan Sri Lanka Pallekele Aug 7, 2012 29 R. Ashwin South Africa Cuttack Oct 5, 2015 53 Jasprit Bumrah Sri Lanka Pune Jan 10, 2020 60 Yuzvendra Chahal England Ahmedabad Mar 12, 2021 64 Jasprit Bumrah Scotland Dubai Nov 5, 2021

Note: Joint holders have not been mentioned in the above list

65 The number of T20 international matches missed by R. Ashwin since his last game in this format for India in Kingston on July 9, 2017. His return to T20 internationals after four years and 117 days means that only one other Indian player has missed more matches than Ashwin — Sanju Samson (73).

Most consecutive T20I matches missed by Indian players

Mts Player Missed from To Years missed 73 Sanju Samson Jul 19, 2015 Jan 10, 2020 4y-175d 65 Umesh Yadav Aug 7, 2012 Jun 29, 2018 5y-326d 65 R. Ashwin Jul 9, 2017 Nov 3, 2021 4y-117d 56 Dinesh Karthik May 11, 2010 Jul 9, 2017 7y-59d 43 Mohd Shami Jul 9, 2017 Dec 11, 2019 2y-155d 43 Axar Patel Feb 24, 2018 Mar 12, 2021 3y-16d

82 The number of runs scored by India in the Powerplay against Scotland in Dubai. This is now the most runs scored by India during this phase in an international cricket match. This incidentally is the fifth highest Powerplay score by a team in the World T20 competition.

Most runs during Powerplay (1-6 overs) for India in a T20 International match

PP score Final total (overs) Against Venue Date Result Highest scorer during PP 82/2 + 89/2 (6.3) Scotland Dubai Nov 5, 2021 Won K. L. Rahul 50 (19b) 78/2 203/5 (20) South Africa Johannesburg Feb 18, 2018 Won Shikhar Dhawan 30 (13b) 77/1 + 186/9 (20) Sri Lanka Nagpur Dec 9, 2009 Lost Gautam Gambhir 44* (17b) 76/1 + 180/9 (20) New Zealand Johannesburg Sep 16, 2007 Lost Virender Sehwag 40 (17b) 74/1 + 200/3 (20) Australia Sydney Jan 31, 2016 Won Shikhar Dhawan 26 (9b)

+ while chasing

Most runs during Powerplay (1-6 overs) by a team in a World T20 match

PP score Final total (overs) For Against Venue Date Result Highest scorer during PP 91/1 + 193/4 (13.5) Netherlands Ireland Sylhet Mar 21, 2014 Won Stephan Myburgh 57* (21b) 89/3 + 230/8 (19.4) England S Africa Mumbai WS Mar 18, 2016 Won Jason Roy 43 (16b) 83/0 + 172/3 (15.5) West Indies Australia The Oval Jun 6, 2009 Won Chris Gayle 48* (21b) 83/0 229/4 (20) South Africa England Mumbai WS Mar 18, 2016 Lost Quinton de Kock 46* (20b) 82/2 + 89/2 (6.3) India Scotland Dubai Nov 5, 2021 Won K. L. Rahul 50 (19b)

Note: Twice in the same match in Mumbai WS

+ while chasing

50 The number of runs scored by an India batter inside the Powerplay in a T20 International match. K. L. Rahul, during his blistering knock of 50 in 19 balls, emulated his opening teammate Rohit Sharma, who, last year, in January 2020, made an identical unbeaten score in 23 balls against New Zealand in Hamilton.

Highest score by an Indian batter during Powerplay (1-6 overs) in T20 Internationals

PP score Batsman Against Venue Date Result 50* (23b) Rohit Sharma (65 in 40b) New Zealand Hamilton Jan 29, 2020 Tie (Ind won) 50 (19b) K. L. Rahul (50 in 19b) + Scotland Dubai Nov 5, 2021 Won 48* (21b) Shikhar Dhawan (51 in 25b) Sri Lanka Ranchi Feb 12, 2016 Won 46* (21b) Rohit Sharma (85 in 43b) + Bangladesh Rajkot Nov 7, 2019 Won 44* (17b) Gautam Gambhir (55 in 26b) + Sri Lanka Nagpur Dec 9, 2009 Lost

+ while chasing

81 The number of balls that remained when India posted an eight-wicket victory over Scotland in Dubai on November 5, 2021 in the Super12 game in the World T20 competition. This was not only India’s biggest ever T20I victory in terms of balls to spare but it was also the third biggest margin of victory by any top international side in this format.

Balls to spare Winning side (batting second) Losing side (batting first) Venue Date 90 Sri Lanka (40/1 in 5 ov) Netherlands (39 in 10.3 ov) Chittagong Mar 24, 2014 82 Australia (78/2 in 6.2 ov) Bangladesh (73 in 15 ov) Dubai Nov 4, 2021 81 India (89/2 in 6.3 ov) Scotland (85 in 17.4 ov) Dubai Nov 5, 2021 77 Sri Lanka (45/2 in 7.1 ov) Netherlands (44 in 10 ov) Sharjah Oct 22, 2021 74 New Zealand (74/1 in 7.4 ov) Kenya (73 in 16.5 ov) Durban Sep 12, 2007 70 New Zealand (79/0 in 8.2 ov) Bangladesh (17.3 ov) Hamilton Feb 3, 2010 70 England (56/4 in 8.2 ov) West Indies (55 in 14.2 ov) Dubai Oct 23, 2021

Notes:

*Bangladesh (twice) and West Indies are the only Test sides to be on the losing side.

*Except in the Hamilton match, all the above instances came in the World T20

*Sri Lanka, in Chittagong, is the only side to successfully chase a target within the Powerplay phase.

5 The number of century partnerships between Pakistan’s Babar Azam and Mohd Rizwan after their opening stand of 113 against Namibia in Abu Dhabi on November 2, 2021. This is now the most by any pair in T20I cricket.

100+ stands Highest stand Batsman1 Batsman2 (For) (1 wkt) (2 wkt) (3rd wkt) 5 197 Babar Azam Mohd Rizwan (Pakistan) 4 1 — 4 160 Shikhar Dhawan Rohit Sharma (India) 4 — — 4 171* Martin Guptill Kane Williamson (New Zealand) 2 1 1 4 165 K. L. Rahul Rohit Sharma (India) 3 1 —

Note: Babar and Rizwan now have three stands of 150-plus in T20Is, which is more than any other pair in T20Is. Rohi Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan have two.

All records are updated and correct as of November 5, 2021