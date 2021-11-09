Home Statsman Bumrah becomes India's top wicket-taker In the T20WC match against Scotland in Dubai on November 5, 2021, Bumrah became India’s leading wicket-taker when he claimed the final Scottish wicket of the innings — Mark Watt. Mohandas Menon 09 November, 2021 17:41 IST Jasprit Bumrah is now India's leading wicket-taker in T20 Internationals. - REUTERS Mohandas Menon 09 November, 2021 17:41 IST 64 The tally of wickets for Jasprit Bumrah in T20 Internationals. This is now the most for any Indian bowler in this International format. In the T20WC match against Scotland in Dubai on November 5, 2021, Bumrah became India’s leading wicket-taker when he claimed the final Scottish wicket of the innings — Mark Watt. The table below lists all the Indian bowlers who at one time held the Indian record for the most wickets in T20 Internationals.How the record changed hands — leading wicket-takers for India in T20 InternationalsWktsBowlerAgainstVenueAchieved on2Zaheer KhanSouth AfricaJohannesburgDec 1, 20063Ajit AgarkarPakistanDurbanSep 14, 20074Harbhajan SinghNew ZealandJohannesburgSep 16, 20079R. P. SinghSouth AfricaDurbanSep 20, 200715Irfan PathanNew ZealandWellingtonFeb 27, 200918Harbhajan SinghWest IndiesPort of SpainJun 4, 201120Irfan PathanSri LankaPallekeleAug 7, 201229R. AshwinSouth AfricaCuttackOct 5, 201553Jasprit BumrahSri LankaPuneJan 10, 202060Yuzvendra ChahalEnglandAhmedabadMar 12, 202164Jasprit BumrahScotlandDubaiNov 5, 2021Note: Joint holders have not been mentioned in the above listREAD: Captain forever: Dhoni's envious T20 record65 The number of T20 international matches missed by R. Ashwin since his last game in this format for India in Kingston on July 9, 2017. His return to T20 internationals after four years and 117 days means that only one other Indian player has missed more matches than Ashwin — Sanju Samson (73).Most consecutive T20I matches missed by Indian playersMtsPlayerMissed fromToYears missed73Sanju SamsonJul 19, 2015Jan 10, 20204y-175d65Umesh YadavAug 7, 2012Jun 29, 20185y-326d65R. AshwinJul 9, 2017Nov 3, 20214y-117d56Dinesh KarthikMay 11, 2010Jul 9, 20177y-59d43Mohd ShamiJul 9, 2017Dec 11, 20192y-155d43Axar PatelFeb 24, 2018Mar 12, 20213y-16d 82 The number of runs scored by India in the Powerplay against Scotland in Dubai. This is now the most runs scored by India during this phase in an international cricket match. This incidentally is the fifth highest Powerplay score by a team in the World T20 competition.Most runs during Powerplay (1-6 overs) for India in a T20 International matchPP scoreFinal total (overs)AgainstVenueDateResultHighest scorer during PP82/2 +89/2 (6.3)ScotlandDubaiNov 5, 2021WonK. L. Rahul 50 (19b)78/2203/5 (20)South AfricaJohannesburgFeb 18, 2018WonShikhar Dhawan 30 (13b)77/1 +186/9 (20)Sri LankaNagpurDec 9, 2009LostGautam Gambhir 44* (17b)76/1 +180/9 (20)New ZealandJohannesburgSep 16, 2007LostVirender Sehwag 40 (17b)74/1 +200/3 (20)AustraliaSydneyJan 31, 2016WonShikhar Dhawan 26 (9b)+ while chasing Most runs during Powerplay (1-6 overs) by a team in a World T20 matchPP scoreFinal total (overs)ForAgainstVenueDateResultHighest scorer during PP91/1 +193/4 (13.5)NetherlandsIrelandSylhetMar 21, 2014WonStephan Myburgh 57* (21b)89/3 +230/8 (19.4)EnglandS AfricaMumbai WSMar 18, 2016WonJason Roy 43 (16b)83/0 +172/3 (15.5)West IndiesAustraliaThe OvalJun 6, 2009WonChris Gayle 48* (21b)83/0229/4 (20)South AfricaEnglandMumbai WSMar 18, 2016LostQuinton de Kock 46* (20b)82/2 +89/2 (6.3)IndiaScotlandDubaiNov 5, 2021WonK. L. Rahul 50 (19b)Note: Twice in the same match in Mumbai WS+ while chasingREAD: Rohit Sharma crosses a personal landmark50 The number of runs scored by an India batter inside the Powerplay in a T20 International match. K. L. Rahul, during his blistering knock of 50 in 19 balls, emulated his opening teammate Rohit Sharma, who, last year, in January 2020, made an identical unbeaten score in 23 balls against New Zealand in Hamilton.Highest score by an Indian batter during Powerplay (1-6 overs) in T20 InternationalsPP scoreBatsmanAgainstVenueDateResult50* (23b)Rohit Sharma (65 in 40b)New ZealandHamiltonJan 29, 2020Tie (Ind won)50 (19b)K. L. Rahul (50 in 19b) +ScotlandDubaiNov 5, 2021Won48* (21b)Shikhar Dhawan (51 in 25b)Sri LankaRanchiFeb 12, 2016Won46* (21b)Rohit Sharma (85 in 43b) +BangladeshRajkotNov 7, 2019Won44* (17b)Gautam Gambhir (55 in 26b) +Sri LankaNagpurDec 9, 2009Lost+ while chasing 81 The number of balls that remained when India posted an eight-wicket victory over Scotland in Dubai on November 5, 2021 in the Super12 game in the World T20 competition. This was not only India’s biggest ever T20I victory in terms of balls to spare but it was also the third biggest margin of victory by any top international side in this format.Balls to spareWinning side(batting second)Losing side(batting first)VenueDate90Sri Lanka (40/1 in 5 ov)Netherlands (39 in 10.3 ov)ChittagongMar 24, 201482Australia (78/2 in 6.2 ov)Bangladesh (73 in 15 ov)DubaiNov 4, 202181India (89/2 in 6.3 ov)Scotland (85 in 17.4 ov)DubaiNov 5, 202177Sri Lanka (45/2 in 7.1 ov)Netherlands (44 in 10 ov)SharjahOct 22, 202174New Zealand (74/1 in 7.4 ov)Kenya (73 in 16.5 ov)DurbanSep 12, 200770New Zealand (79/0 in 8.2 ov)Bangladesh (17.3 ov)HamiltonFeb 3, 201070England (56/4 in 8.2 ov)West Indies (55 in 14.2 ov)DubaiOct 23, 2021Notes:*Bangladesh (twice) and West Indies are the only Test sides to be on the losing side.*Except in the Hamilton match, all the above instances came in the World T20*Sri Lanka, in Chittagong, is the only side to successfully chase a target within the Powerplay phase. 5 The number of century partnerships between Pakistan’s Babar Azam and Mohd Rizwan after their opening stand of 113 against Namibia in Abu Dhabi on November 2, 2021. This is now the most by any pair in T20I cricket.100+ standsHighest standBatsman1Batsman2(For)(1 wkt)(2 wkt)(3rd wkt)5197Babar AzamMohd Rizwan(Pakistan)41—4160Shikhar DhawanRohit Sharma(India)4——4171*Martin GuptillKane Williamson(New Zealand)2114165K. L. RahulRohit Sharma(India)31—Note: Babar and Rizwan now have three stands of 150-plus in T20Is, which is more than any other pair in T20Is. Rohi Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan have two.All records are updated and correct as of November 5, 2021 Read more stories on Statsman. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :