Britain’s Alex Yee swims in Seine to win Paris Olympics triathlon test event

Britain’s Alex Yee braved the waters of the Seine to win the men’s triathlon test event for the Paris Olympics on Friday, on a course identical to the one set to be used for next year’s event.

As with the women’s test event on Thursday, won by another Briton Beth Potter, the athletes plunged into the Seine for the 1500 metre swim element - only two weeks after the open water swimming test event had been cancelled because the water quality had been ruled to be “below acceptable standards”.

After 40 kilometres on the bicycle, the race concluded with Yee, 25, romping home in the 10k run down the Champs Elysees.

Paris Olympics organiser sees ‘difficult’ year ahead

The Tokyo silver medallist finished 13 seconds clear of Portugal’s Vasco Vilaca and home hope Dorian Coninx.

“Having a first experience like this on this course before the next one in Paris gives me confidence and hope that I can replicate my performance when I come back,” said Yee.

“It’s a privilege to have the status of man to beat but I feel like I’m continuing to improve.”

Potter’s win on Thursday prompted questions about the quality of the water in the river Seine which runs through the centre of Paris.

“It’s too early to say,” said Potter after completing the course.

“Maybe we’ll get sick, you never know. I hope not, but that’s the risk you take swimming in open water.”