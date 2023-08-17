MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Coe says return of Russian athletes ‘unlikely’ before Paris Olympics

All Russian and Belarusian athletes have been banned from competition “for the foreseeable future” since Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. That includes the option of competing as a neutral.

Published : Aug 17, 2023 18:45 IST - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Sebastian Coe during a press conference after his re-election as World Athletics president.
Sebastian Coe during a press conference after his re-election as World Athletics president. | Photo Credit: BERNADETT SZABO/REUTERS
infoIcon

Sebastian Coe during a press conference after his re-election as World Athletics president. | Photo Credit: BERNADETT SZABO/REUTERS

World Athletics president Sebastian Coe said Thursday it was “unlikely” that track and field athletes from Russia and Belarus would be welcomed back to competition before next year’s Paris Olympics.

All Russian and Belarusian athletes have been banned from competition “for the foreseeable future” since Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. That includes the option of competing as a neutral.

“I don’t have a crystal ball, I follow world events in the same way that you all do,” Coe told journalists after his re-election as head of track and field’s world governing body.

“Our position is very clear. The Council has made that position clear. The new Council -- and I’m not going to speak for them in advance -- but I would be very surprised if there is any shift in that position.

Read | Five potential limelight stealers in World Athletics Championships 2023

“We have certainty and we’ve done it for reasons of integrity of competition.”

Coe added: “We will of course monitor that situation.

“We have risk committees, we have working groups that will always be wanting to be across that and what might the circumstances look like if there’s any shift in the situation but I have to say that looks unlikely at the moment with where we are with events in Ukraine.”

International sports bodies are taking wildly varying stances on allowing Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete while the war in Ukraine continues.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) says it is yet to make a decision on whether Russians can compete at the Paris Olympics next year but it has recommended they return to competition.

That stance has received a mixed welcome from federations, with Coe’s World Athletics among the most stringent of opponents to their return should the conflict continue.

Related Topics

Sebastian Coe /

Paris Olympics /

IOC

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Carlos Alcaraz vs Tommy Paul, Cincinnati Open 2023: Round of 16 preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. Coe says return of Russian athletes ‘unlikely’ before Paris Olympics
    AFP
  3. Indian Football Team full Schedule with Asian Games: Dates, squad, men’s and women’s teams
    Team Sportstar
  4. World Athletics Championships 2023: Olympic sprint champ Jacobs yearns for ‘favourite’ tag
    AFP
  5. Indian sports news wrap, August 17
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Coe says return of Russian athletes ‘unlikely’ before Paris Olympics
    AFP
  2. Indian archers bag two bronze medals in World Cup Stage 4
    PTI
  3. Indian sports news wrap, August 17
    Team Sportstar
  4. Wrestling ad-hoc body not to change criteria for Worlds trials after injury to Vinesh
    PTI
  5. Olympic triathletes test swimming in the Seine
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Carlos Alcaraz vs Tommy Paul, Cincinnati Open 2023: Round of 16 preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. Coe says return of Russian athletes ‘unlikely’ before Paris Olympics
    AFP
  3. Indian Football Team full Schedule with Asian Games: Dates, squad, men’s and women’s teams
    Team Sportstar
  4. World Athletics Championships 2023: Olympic sprint champ Jacobs yearns for ‘favourite’ tag
    AFP
  5. Indian sports news wrap, August 17
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment