Vritti Agarwal becomes first-ever swimmer from Telangana to qualify for Asian Games

Vritti Agarwal, has become the first-ever swimmer from Telangana to make it to the Asian Games when she was named as part of the 4 x 200 m relay women’s squad for this September’s Asiad.

Published : Jul 08, 2023 18:01 IST , HYDERABAD - 2 MINS READ

V. V. Subrahmanyam
Telangana swimmer Vritti Agarwal who made it to the Indian team for the Asian Games later this year.
Telangana swimmer Vritti Agarwal who made it to the Indian team for the Asian Games later this year.
Telangana swimmer Vritti Agarwal who made it to the Indian team for the Asian Games later this year. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Young swimming talent from Telangana, Vritti Agarwal, has become the first-ever swimmer from Telangana to make it to the Asian Games when she was named as part of the 4 x 200 m relay women’s squad for this September’s Asiad.

The 16-year-old Vritti said though he had been targeting an Asian Games berth, it was a pleasant surprise to get selected too early.

“Honestly, I was hoping to make it later, not now. But, I am glad and obviously really for the huge challenge,” said the 12th standard student of Commerce in Obul Reddy School.

“Honestly, I was hoping to make the cut in my events - 1500m, 800m and 400m freestyle events. But somehow couldn’t make it,” said Vritti, who defied a stomach infection to participate in the recent Senior Nationals here and finished with two bronze and a silver.

For someone who won a gold in the Khelo India Games and then set a national record in the Junior nationals, Vritti is confidence personified.

“Honestly, I don’t give too much of a thought to the line-up. For, it is me who has to give off my best to make an impact. One of the better ways for me to stay focussed is to listen to light music before any big event, see my events and then just try to give my best,” she said in a chat with ‘Sportstar’.

By all means it has been a remarkable career as first it was John Siddiqui who spotted her during a summer camp when she was just eight because of her passion and broad shoulders.

“Somehow, he always has faith in me and I am grateful to him and to my parents for encouraging me to take up swimming with all seriousness,” Vritti said.

The fact that Vritti’s family preferred to stay close to Zion Sportz Swimming Academy at Bachupally near here was also a reminder of her passion to keep improving.

On the Asian Games, Vritti said she was eagerly looking forward to the huge honour of representing in such a prestigious event. “Yes, I am sure this Asiad will motivate me for the next edition and bring laurels to the country,” said the young swimmer who admires Katie Ledecky of the USA.

