MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials: Dressel, Ledecky register wins

Dressel, the winner of five gold medals at the Tokyo Games, claimed a victory in the men’s 100-metre butterfly at the U.S. Olympic swimming trials on Saturday night.

Published : Jun 23, 2024 09:57 IST , INDIANAPOLIS - 3 MINS READ

AP
Thomas Heilman (L) and Caeleb Dressel of the United States embrace after the men’s 100-m butterfly final during the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. 
Thomas Heilman (L) and Caeleb Dressel of the United States embrace after the men’s 100-m butterfly final during the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.  | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Thomas Heilman (L) and Caeleb Dressel of the United States embrace after the men’s 100-m butterfly final during the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.  | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Caeleb Dressel locked up his second individual race in Paris, giving him another chance to shine after his stellar performance at the last Olympics.

Keep an eye on Kate Douglass, too. She could be one of the biggest American stars at the pool. And, of course, Katie Ledecky will be swimming in a whole bunch of events.

Dressel, the winner of five gold medals at the Tokyo Games, claimed a victory in the men’s 100-metre butterfly at the U.S. Olympic swimming trials on Saturday night.

Dressel followed up his triumph in the 50 freestyle with a winning time of 50.19 seconds, giving him a chance to defend another of the gold medals he captured in Tokyo.

Douglass locked up her third individual event at the Olympics with a victory in the 200-meter individual medley. She was neck and neck with Alex Walsh at the final turn, but no one could keep up with Douglass on the freestyle leg.

She finished in 2:06.79, while Walsh held on for the second Olympic spot in 2:07.86.

Douglass has lived up to her billing as one of the world’s most versatile swimmers, also claiming trial victories in the 200 breaststroke and 100 freestyle.

“I’m really happy with that,” Douglass said. “I was coming into the meet trying to win all three events, but I didn’t think I’d be able to achieve that. So I’m happy I did.”

Ledecky romped to her fourth victory of the trials, winning the 800 freestyle in 8 minutes, 14.12 seconds. Paige Madden took the second spot in 8:20.71.

Ledecky plans to drop the 200 freestyle from her Olympic program but will be competing in the 400, 800, and 1,500 free, as well as the 4x200 free relay.

Dressel didn’t come close to his world record of 49.45, which he set at the last Olympics. But he led all the way and touched about a half-body length ahead of 17-year-old Thomas Heilman, who earned the second spot for Paris in 50.80.

Dressel will also swim up to three relays at the Summer Games, which would put him close to the six-event program he had in Tokyo. The only event he didn’t win three years ago was the mixed relay.

“It’s tough making it through the trials,” Dressel said. “This truly is the hardest part.”

The only individual gold that Dressel won’t get to defend in Paris is the 100 freestyle. He missed out with a third-place showing in his first event of these trials.

Heilman will also compete in the 200 butterfly, winning that event at the trials to become the youngest male to make the U.S. swim team since 15-year-old Michael Phelps in 2000.

“The butterfly is in good hands with this guy,” Dressel said, motioning toward Heilman. “He’s scary, scary.”

Walsh will get to swim at the Olympics with her sister Gretchen, finally making the team on the next-to-last night of the trials.

“It means the world,” said Alex Walsh, who competed without her sister in Tokyo. “I didn’t know if I was going to make it to Paris after she made it. This is a dream we’ve been dreaming of for so long.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Paris Olympics /

US Swimming Trials /

Caeleb Dressel

Latest on Sportstar

  1. U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials: Dressel, Ledecky register wins
    AP
  2. AFG vs AUS, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: Gulbadin’s golden arm lifts Afghanistan to stunning win over Australia
    AFP
  3. ENG vs USA Live Streaming Info, T20 World Cup 2024: When and where to England vs United States Super Eights match?
    Team Sportstar
  4. AFG vs AUS Highlights, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: Afghanistan stuns Australia to keep semifinal hopes alive
    Team Sportstar
  5. U.S. Olympic Track Trials: Sha’Carri Richardson wins women’s 100-m final, qualifies for Paris Olympics
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Swimming

  1. U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials: Dressel, Ledecky register wins
    AP
  2. U.S. Diving Trials: Olympic silver medallist Schnell, Capobianco grab semifinal leads
    AP
  3. U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials: Caeleb Dressel wins 50m freestyle to earn spot in Paris Olympics
    AP
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Sarah Bacon leads women’s springboard at U.S. diving trials
    AP
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: Murphy, Smith and Douglass register wins at U.S. swimming trials
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials: Dressel, Ledecky register wins
    AP
  2. AFG vs AUS, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: Gulbadin’s golden arm lifts Afghanistan to stunning win over Australia
    AFP
  3. ENG vs USA Live Streaming Info, T20 World Cup 2024: When and where to England vs United States Super Eights match?
    Team Sportstar
  4. AFG vs AUS Highlights, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: Afghanistan stuns Australia to keep semifinal hopes alive
    Team Sportstar
  5. U.S. Olympic Track Trials: Sha’Carri Richardson wins women’s 100-m final, qualifies for Paris Olympics
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment