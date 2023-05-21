Jayaprakash re-elected as President of Swimming Federation of India

R. N. Jayaprakash and Monal D Chokshi were re-elected President and Secretary of the Swimming Federation of India (SFI) at its annual general body meeting here on Sunday.

“We are very proud of our Federation (SFI) that all our elections for the last few decades, till now, have always been unanimous. That’s the most unique thing of SFI. Full credit for that goes to Virendra Nanavati, Bureau member of FINA (International Swimming Federation) and Digambar Kamat, former Chief Minister of Goa,” said Jayaprakash at a press conference here on Sunday.

According to the president of SFI, the target activities of SFI for the next four years will be to develop grassroots’ participation by holding camps and coaches’ clinics at the State-level.

“We have 20,000 registered swimmers all over India and we want to increase the number by 5000-10000 every year,” said Jayaprakash.

Jayaprakash said SFI’s special focus will be on water polo and diving as it would fetch the country lots of medals at the International tournaments.

SFI, he said, will soon propose to four states on the need for the National Federation to set up an Academy. “SFI will request Governments in Telangana, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Delhi to hand over their swimming pools to SFI for a year-long camp where we will bring in foreign coaches. Why we chose these four states is because all of them have start-of-the-art technology facilities when it comes to aquatics, he said. Chokshi said SFI is hoping to send a total of 4-6 swimmers to the Paris Olympics.