Athletics

Sexual harassment complaint filed against SAI Assam coach

Most of the athletes are minor girls, the Sports Authority of India stated in a release as a complaint was lodged at the Paltan Bazar Police Station here on Thursday taking into account the “gravity of the matter”.

PTI
GUWAHATI 20 May, 2023 14:39 IST
GUWAHATI 20 May, 2023 14:39 IST
REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO: Athletes of the SAI Training Centre in Solalgaon have filed an FIR against the in-charge and swimming coach, Mrinal Basumatary, accusing him of sexual harassment.

REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO: Athletes of the SAI Training Centre in Solalgaon have filed an FIR against the in-charge and swimming coach, Mrinal Basumatary, accusing him of sexual harassment. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Most of the athletes are minor girls, the Sports Authority of India stated in a release as a complaint was lodged at the Paltan Bazar Police Station here on Thursday taking into account the “gravity of the matter”.

Athletes of the SAI Training Centre in Solalgaon have filed an FIR against the in-charge and swimming coach, Mrinal Basumatary, accusing him of sexual harassment.

Also Read
Parul Chaudhary wins women’s 3000m steeplechase event at World Athletics Bronze Track Night

Most of the athletes are minor girls, the Sports Authority of India stated in a release as a complaint was lodged at the Paltan Bazar Police Station here on Thursday taking into account the “gravity of the matter”.

“As SAI adopts zero tolerance policy towards sexual harassment cases, the same will be followed up so as to ensure that justice is delivered to our athletes,” SAI stated in the release.

The matter was brought to light by some athletes of SAI, STC Solalgaon and their coach on the sidelines of selection trials in Guwahati.

The matter was further referred to the internal committee of the nodal sports body’s regional centre, and a probe has already started.

Sources at the SAI, Guwahati said the matter is being dealt with the “highest priority due to the highly sensitive nature” of the issue. They, however, refused to more further details.

Read more stories on Athletics.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Mo Farah announces Great North Run as his final race

Murali Sreeshankar on aiming for an Olympic medal, camaraderie for other jumpers, plans for 2023 season

Ram Baboo - From waiting tables to race walk national record

Slide shows

2023 Laureus World Sports Awards- In Pictures

Top five moments of the Commonwealth Games

Daughters day 2021: Famous sports personalities and their daughters

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us