Desinghu makes big splash, creates junior national record in 100m freestyle

The 13-year-old, who trains at Dolphin Aquatics under coach Madhu Kumar BM, clocked 57.67s to erase Maana Patel’s record of 59.12s set in 2014.

Published : Aug 17, 2023 21:23 IST , Bhubaneswar - 1 MIN READ

PTI
File Photo: Karnataka swimmer Dhinidhi Desinghu, during training.
File Photo: Karnataka swimmer Dhinidhi Desinghu, during training. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K
infoIcon

File Photo: Karnataka swimmer Dhinidhi Desinghu, during training. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

Dhinidhi Desinghu of Karnataka came up with a sensational effort in the 100m freestyle for Group II girls to register a junior national record at the 39th Sub-junior and 49th Junior National Aquatic Championships 2023 here on Thursday.

The 13-year-old, who trains at Dolphin Aquatics under coach Madhu Kumar BM, clocked 57.67s to erase Maana Patel’s record of 59.12s set in 2014.

Desinghu, with her powerful strokes, was nearly 10m ahead of Sri Charani Tumu of Karnataka (1:02.55s).

ALSO READ | World Aquatics to debut ‘open category’ races for transgender swimmers in Berlin

Her national record was only a fraction of a second slower than the best Indian time of 57.3s that stands in the name of Kenisha Gupta.

In another race, Ishaan Mehra of Karnataka clocked 1:00.64s to rewrite the national record in 100m freestyle for Group II boys.

He bettered Suhas Pretham’s record of 1:01.29 sec set in 2022. Finishing behind Ishaan was Vedanta Madhir also of Karnataka. He clocked 1:01.98 sec to bag the silver medal.

Jananjoy Jyoti Hazarika of Assam won the gold medal in 50m butterfly. He looked at ease, sprinting ahead of Maharashtra’s Salil Prashant Bhagwat, to finish first clocking 25.12s while Bhagwat clocked 25.94 sec.

Maana Patel

Kenisha Gupta

Swimming

  Desinghu makes big splash, creates junior national record in 100m freestyle
    PTI
    PTI
  Gokulam Kerala women's team extends contract with coach Andrews until 2025
    Team Sportstar
    Team Sportstar
  LIV adding trade deadline, transfer window for '24 season
    Reuters
    Reuters
  Indian archers bag two bronze medals in World Cup Stage 4
    Y. B. Sarangi
    Y. B. Sarangi
  Leeds fined for homophobic chanting during Premier League game against Brighton last season
    Reuters
    Reuters
Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
  1. Desinghu makes big splash, creates junior national record in 100m freestyle
    PTI
  2. World Aquatics to debut ‘open category’ races for transgender swimmers in Berlin
    AP
  3. Paris Olympics will be last for Australian swim king Chalmers
    AFP
  4. Indian swimmer fails doping test ahead of Asian Games
    AFP
  5. Paris Olympics swimming test competition in Seine cancelled due to pollution: federation
    AFP
