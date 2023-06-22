MagazineBuy Print

Butterfly king Milak to miss swimming world championships

The 23-year-old Hungarian won two butterfly golds last year before home fans. He is also the world record holder and Olympic champion in 200m butterfly and won the 2019 world title in the event.

Published : Jun 22, 2023 07:13 IST , Budapest - 2 MINS READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: Kristof Milak in action during a swimming event.
FILE PHOTO: Kristof Milak in action during a swimming event. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Kristof Milak in action during a swimming event. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Kristof Milak, who won two golds at the 2022 world swimming championships, said Wednesday he will skip this year’s event in Japan claiming: “I am currently neither physically nor mentally in a position to be among the best in the world.”

The 23-year-old Hungarian won two butterfly golds last year before home fans. He is also the world record holder and Olympic champion in 200m butterfly and won the 2019 world title in the event.

ALSO READ
Scott to drop 100m free at worlds due to schedule clash

“It is with a very heavy heart that I have made a decision,” he said in a statement posted by his club, Honved, on Facebook. “I will not compete in the World Championships in Fukuoka in July - as much as I would like to continue my winning streak.”

Milak said that he was trying to understand a dip in his form.

“I am looking for the satisfactory answer myself as to why it happened this way,” he said in a statement posted by his swimming club, Honved, on Facebook.

“I could not even approach one hundred percent of my performance, which is essential for peak performance, and I don’t like to settle for less.”

The Budapest showpiece was the first of three world championships in 19 months with Fukuoka in July followed by Doha in February 2024. The Paris Olympics follow in the summer.

Two of Hungarian’s main rivals, American Caeleb Dressel and Australian Kyle Chalmers have talked in the last year about their battles with mental health issues, but Milak stressed that was not a problem for him.

Also Read | Australia heads to World Championships excited after positive trials

“This is a very deep valley, but I want to emphasise that all of this is not accompanied by any despair,” he said in the statement.

“I accepted it, and I sincerely hope that everyone else can also accept that in an athlete’s career, there can be such a period when you have to step back, recharge, and then be ready for the biggest challenges again.”

Milak concluded his statement on a positive note: “Fear not: I will be back soon “

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
