Siva Sridhar creates new ‘Best Indian Performance’ in 200m individual medley in Melbourne

Siva clocked 1:59.80s and cut down almost three seconds from the previous best 2:02.42 - also owned by him.

Team Sportstar
13 December, 2022 14:41 IST
Siva Sridhar competes in the men’s 200m individual medley heats at the FINA World Swimming Championships (25m) 2022 in Melbourne on December 13, 2022.

Siva Sridhar competes in the men's 200m individual medley heats at the FINA World Swimming Championships (25m) 2022 in Melbourne on December 13, 2022.

Swimmer Siva Sridhar created a new ‘Best Indian Performance’ in the men’s 200m individual medley heats at the Short Course World Championships in Melbourne on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old finished 30th among the 38 swimmers and qualified for the final.

Siva, who hails from Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, has recently made the headlines in the Khelo India University Games when he won two gold medals at 200m individual medley and 100m backstroke.

