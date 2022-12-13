Siva Sridhar creates new ‘Best Indian Performance’ in 200m individual medley in Melbourne

Swimmer Siva Sridhar created a new ‘Best Indian Performance’ in the men’s 200m individual medley heats at the Short Course World Championships in Melbourne on Tuesday.

Siva clocked 1:59.80s and cut down almost three seconds from the previous best 2:02.42 - also owned by him.

The 22-year-old finished 30th among the 38 swimmers and qualified for the final.

Siva, who hails from Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, has recently made the headlines in the Khelo India University Games when he won two gold medals at 200m individual medley and 100m backstroke.