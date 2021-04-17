Home Swimming Srihari Nataraj bags 50m backstroke gold in Uzbekistan Open Swimming Championships Srihari Nataraj bagged the men’s 50m backstroke gold in 25.11 seconds on the concluding day of the Uzbekistan Open Swimming Championships on Saturday. Team Sportstar Bengaluru 17 April, 2021 23:20 IST File picture of Srihari Nataraj. - Sudhakara Jain Team Sportstar Bengaluru 17 April, 2021 23:20 IST Srihari Nataraj came up with yet another personal-best performance, bagging the men’s 50m backstroke gold in 25.11 seconds on the concluding day of the Uzbekistan Open Swimming Championships, on Saturday.READ: Srihari Nataraj falls short of Olympic qualifying mark at Uzbekistan championshipsSajan Prakash won the men’s 100m butterfly for his fourth gold at the event while S. Danush came first in the men’s 200m breaststroke. Maana Patel emerged victorious in the women’s 50m backstroke event and Divya Satija secured the women’s 100m butterfly gold. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.