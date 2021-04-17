Srihari Nataraj bags 50m backstroke gold in Uzbekistan Open Swimming Championships

Srihari Nataraj came up with yet another personal-best performance, bagging the men’s 50m backstroke gold in 25.11 seconds on the concluding day of the Uzbekistan Open Swimming Championships, on Saturday.

Sajan Prakash won the men’s 100m butterfly for his fourth gold at the event while S. Danush came first in the men’s 200m breaststroke. Maana Patel emerged victorious in the women’s 50m backstroke event and Divya Satija secured the women’s 100m butterfly gold.