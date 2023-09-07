MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

China’s Sun Yang hints at return to swimming after doping ban

Sun’s ban is set to expire in June next year, opening a path for him to stage a striking comeback to the international stage at the Summer Olympics, which begin in late July.

Published : Sep 07, 2023 19:44 IST , BEIJING - 1 MIN READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: Sun Yang celebrates after winning the final of the men’s 400m freestyle event during the 2019 World Championships.
FILE PHOTO: Sun Yang celebrates after winning the final of the men’s 400m freestyle event during the 2019 World Championships. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Sun Yang celebrates after winning the final of the men’s 400m freestyle event during the 2019 World Championships. | Photo Credit: AFP

China’s three-time Olympic champion Sun Yang hinted Thursday that he could return to swimming after his doping ban, with the suspension set to be lifted just in time for next year’s Paris Olympics.

“Personally, I have never said I was quitting swimming or announced that I was giving up,” the 31-year-old athlete said in an interview with a sports channel operated by Chinese social media platform Weibo.

Sun’s ban is set to expire in June next year, opening a path for him to stage a striking comeback to the international stage at the Summer Olympics, which begin in late July.

The ban of four years and three months, backdated to February 2020, ruled the 1,500m freestyle world-record holder out of the Tokyo Olympics and the 2022 Asian Games in his home city of Hangzhou.

“These years, if I hadn’t experienced so many difficulties and setbacks, maybe I wouldn’t have changed so much or grown so fast,” Sun said.

“If one door is closed, maybe another one is opened up for you. It’s impossible for everything to go smoothly for someone. It’s setbacks and difficulties that make a person grow and make a person strong.”

Sun was previously banned for three months in 2014 for a separate doping offence.

The swimmer, who has been dogged by controversy throughout his career, has always maintained his innocence in the murky events of September 2018, when doping inspectors visited his home. The 11-time world champion said the testers were not qualified or authorised.

Related stories

Related Topics

Sun Yang /

Paris Olympics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Rohan Bopanna, US Open 2023: Men’s Doubles Semifinal Preview, when and where to watch
    Team Sportstar
  2. China’s Sun Yang hints at return to swimming after doping ban
    AFP
  3. Asia Cup 2023: India’s number 8 decision - A spanner in well-oiled machinery?
    Dhruva Prasad
  4. My rivalry with Lionel Messi is over, says Cristiano Ronaldo
    Team Sportstar
  5. South Africa vs Australia Live Score, 1st ODI: Hazlewood, Stoinis strike twice; SA seven down
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Swimming

  1. China’s Sun Yang hints at return to swimming after doping ban
    AFP
  2. Adam Peaty in training bust-up with Olympic team mate Greenbank
    Reuters
  3. Russians, Belarusians allowed back into swimming events
    AFP
  4. Swimming sets ‘strict’ rules for individual Russians to return to competition before Paris Olympics
    AP
  5. Britain’s Alex Yee swims in Seine to win Paris Olympics triathlon test event
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Rohan Bopanna, US Open 2023: Men’s Doubles Semifinal Preview, when and where to watch
    Team Sportstar
  2. China’s Sun Yang hints at return to swimming after doping ban
    AFP
  3. Asia Cup 2023: India’s number 8 decision - A spanner in well-oiled machinery?
    Dhruva Prasad
  4. My rivalry with Lionel Messi is over, says Cristiano Ronaldo
    Team Sportstar
  5. South Africa vs Australia Live Score, 1st ODI: Hazlewood, Stoinis strike twice; SA seven down
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment