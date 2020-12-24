Home Swimming Sun Yang's doping ban referred back to CAS after Chinese swimmer's appeal Chinese swimmer Sun Yang has had his eight-year ban for doping violations referred back to the Court of Arbitration for Sport after an appeal to a Swiss court. Reuters 24 December, 2020 07:42 IST Chinese swimmer Sun Yang was banned for eight years by CAS in February. - GETY IMAGES Reuters 24 December, 2020 07:42 IST Chinese swimmer Sun Yang has had his eight-year ban for doping violations referred back to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) after an appeal to a Swiss court, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said in a statement late on Wednesday.Sun was banned for eight years by CAS in February after it accepted an appeal from the World Anti-Doping Agency against a decision by swimming body Fina to clear Sun of wrongdoing for his conduct during a 2018 test. Sun Yang: Rise and fall of a controversial champion Sun appealed that decision and Wada said on Wednesday it had been informed the Swiss federal tribunal had upheld a challenge against the chair of the Cas panel but had not made any comment on the substance of the case."WADA will take steps to present its case robustly again when the matter returns to the CAS Panel, which will be chaired by a different president," the statement said. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.