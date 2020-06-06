Indian swimming fraternity anxious to follow the world

The swimmers around the world in the US, Europe, and the rest of Asia like Singapore, Philippines and Thailand are back into the pool. The Indian swimmers are anxiously waiting for the green signal.

The chlorination of water in the swimming pool ensures sanitisation and kills the virus.

The universal practice, on resumption post coronavirus pandemic, has been to make the swimmers wear their swimming costume before they reach the pool. They are also expected to shower at home before and after their swim, to avoid the use of the facilities at the pool and possibly contaminating them.

"For the first time we have eight swimmers who have achieved ‘B’ qualification for the Olympics. Our swimmers are doing dry land work out. Swimmers of other leading countries are back in water since May. We are at a loss," said Meenakshi Pahuja, the long-distance swimmer who has covered many lakes and channels around the world.

Meenakshi also pointed out that the elite swimmers eyeing the ‘A’ qualification for the Tokyo Olympics deserve all the time in the pool to get back their rhythm and reach their potential as it would take considerable time to improve their timings even by a fraction of a second.

"If the normal allowance is for 80 swimmers in an Olympic size 50-metre pool, we can have one third capacity to ensure the social distancing norms," said Meenakshi.

She also highlighted that thousands of swimming pools remained shut, even in the green zones, and that there were about 400 pools in Delhi alone.

In fact, the Sports Authority of India has categorised water sports like canoeing and rowing in the 'D' category but has not allowed any swimming activity, as yet.

The Swimming Federation has submitted its proposal and is waiting for a response.