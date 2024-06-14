MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Dressel, Ledecky headline another stacked US Olympic swimming trials

Dressel and Ledecky bring formidable credentials to the nine-day meeting in Indianapolis, Indiana, where only a top-two finish can secure an individual race berth in Paris and any slip-up can spell heartbreak.

Published : Jun 14, 2024 08:27 IST , Los Angeles - 3 MINS READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO- Caeleb Dressel swims the men’s 100 butterfly during the Speedo Atlanta Classic finals.
FILE PHOTO- Caeleb Dressel swims the men’s 100 butterfly during the Speedo Atlanta Classic finals. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO- Caeleb Dressel swims the men’s 100 butterfly during the Speedo Atlanta Classic finals. | Photo Credit: AP

Seven-time Olympic gold medallist Caeleb Dressel brings a new perspective to the pressure-packed US Olympic swimming trials, where he and freestyle phenomenon Katie Ledecky are set to star again in the fierce fight for Paris Olympics berths.

Dressel and Ledecky bring formidable credentials to the nine-day meeting in Indianapolis, Indiana, where only a top-two finish can secure an individual race berth in Paris and any slip-up can spell heartbreak.

It’s been a twisting path back to this point for 27-year-old Dressel, who followed his two relay golds at the 2016 Rio Olympics with five gold medals in Tokyo in 2021 to stamp himself the heir to US great Michael Phelps.

But Dressel withdrew abruptly from the 2022 world championships, taking a nine-month break from the sport.

He’s set to contest the 100m freestyle, 100m butterfly and 50m free, and although he’s not the top-ranked swimmer going into any of those events his steady progress in recent months indicates he’ll be ready for young challengers such as world bronze medallist Dare Rose in the 100m butterfly and world silver medallist Jack Alexy in the 50m free.

As his comeback gathered steam this year, Dressel said his extended break had refreshed his relationship to the sport.

ALSO READ: Paris Games organizers say swimming events still set for the cleaned-up Seine after heavy rains

“I knew I was in a spot where it wasn’t healthy,” he said this year as his comeback gathered steam. “It got to that point where I was like, if I don’t break a world record in whatever event, then my career is a waste.

“Like that was my thinking, which is pretty ludicrous ... Because I know I’m a good swimmer, but if you were to ask me that a couple years ago, I don’t know what I’d say.”

Ledecky, who burst onto the international scene as a 15-year-old with her victory in the 800m freestyle at the 2012 London Olympics, is slated to race the 200m, 400m, 800m and 1500m free in pursuit of a fourth Games and a chance to add to her stash of seven Olympic gold medals.

Katie Grimes, who has already secured a Paris spot in open water swimming, will try to earn a place in the pool as she tackles the 800m and 1500m free, the 400m individual medley and possibly the 400m free.

Kate Douglass, who took 200m medley bronze in her Olympic debut in Tokyo, goes into trials as the top-ranked American in the 50m and 100m freestyle, the 200m breaststroke and the 200m medley.

FILE PHOTO: Katie Ledecky of the U.S. celebrates after winning the women’s 800m freestyle final at the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka.
FILE PHOTO: Katie Ledecky of the U.S. celebrates after winning the women’s 800m freestyle final at the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
lightbox-info

FILE PHOTO: Katie Ledecky of the U.S. celebrates after winning the women’s 800m freestyle final at the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The women’s 100m fly promises fireworks with Tokyo Olympian Torri Huske -- who challenged Sarah Sjostrom’s world record in April -- taking on red-hot Gretchen Walsh and world silver medallist Claire Curzan.

Regan Smith headlines the women’s 100m and 200m backstrokes and the 200m butterfly, aiming to secure a chance to renew her rivalries with Australian Kaylee McKeown and Canadian Summer McIntosh.

Ryan Murphy, who completed an Olympic backstroke double in Rio but settled for silver and bronze in Tokyo, headlines the men’s 100m and 200m back.

Carson Foster leads the way in the men’s 200m and 400m medleys, aiming to set up a Paris duel with French phenomenon Leon Marchand.

Related stories

Related Topics

Caeleb Dressel /

Katie Ledecky /

Paris Olympics /

Rio Olympics /

Michael Phelps /

Leon Marchand /

Summer McIntosh

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Spain’s David Puig rallies after first round to make US Open cut, secures spot at Paris Olympics
    AP
  2. Dressel, Ledecky headline another stacked US Olympic swimming trials
    AFP
  3. Woods exits US Open, says it ‘may or may not be’ his last
    Reuters
  4. U.S. Open 2024: McIlroy heads out early at Pinehurst with share of lead
    Reuters
  5. T20 World Cup 2024: With a Head Full of Dreams, it’s Up & Up for Uganda
    Ayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Swimming

  1. U.S. swimming Olympic trials in Indy expected to shatter attendance records
    Reuters
  2. WADA hits back after new report on Chinese swimmers
    Reuters
  3. Australia Swimming Olympic trials: McKeon, O’Callaghan reach 100m freestyle final, Campbell misses out
    Reuters
  4. Dressel, Ledecky headline another stacked US Olympic swimming trials
    AFP
  5. Paris Olympics organizers say swimming events still set for the cleaned-up Seine after heavy rains
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Spain’s David Puig rallies after first round to make US Open cut, secures spot at Paris Olympics
    AP
  2. Dressel, Ledecky headline another stacked US Olympic swimming trials
    AFP
  3. Woods exits US Open, says it ‘may or may not be’ his last
    Reuters
  4. U.S. Open 2024: McIlroy heads out early at Pinehurst with share of lead
    Reuters
  5. T20 World Cup 2024: With a Head Full of Dreams, it’s Up & Up for Uganda
    Ayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment