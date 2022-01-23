Ashok Kumar takes charge of Chandrasekar Academy

M. S. Ashok Kumar has officially taken charge of SDAT-Chandra TT Academy situated

at Mogappair, Chennai. The 54-year-old will be the Managing Trustee and head coach of the Academy.

After the demise of V. Chandrasekar, a former International table tennis star and Director of the Academy, who had passed away in May 2021, a lot of paperwork had to be done.

Now with nearly all the important work being completed, Ashok is looking forward to guiding his wards and making them perform at the higher levels-National and International.

Ashok, a former Indian team coach, however, said he is expecting to renew the lease agreement with the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT), which expired during the time of Chandra’s death.

“With the blessings of Mrs. Mala Chandrasekhar, wife of late Chandrasekar, I have taken charge. We are looking forward to renew the lease agreement with SDAT. Once that is done, we will start approaching sponsors,” said Ashok, who had assisted Chandra in coaching for 17 years, before branching out on his own.