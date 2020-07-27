More Sports Table Tennis Table Tennis Paddler Harmeet Desai keen to travel for French League Harmeet Desai, the reigning Commonwealth table tennis champion and India’s third best player, is hoping against hope to fly out of the country in August. K. Keerthivasan Chennai 27 July, 2020 19:47 IST Harmeet Desai (left) along with fellow paddler G. Sathiyan. - FILE PHOTO/ K. KEERTHIVASAN K. Keerthivasan Chennai 27 July, 2020 19:47 IST Harmeet Desai, the reigning Commonwealth table tennis champion and India’s third best player, is hoping against hope to fly out of the country in August to play in the French league, which begins in October.“The process for the work visa is on. Once that is done quickly, I will leave possibly in August,” the 27-year-old told Sportstar on Monday from Surat.READ| SDAT opens all its centres for practice Harmeet said the reason for shifting to France from Germany — he played for TTCOE Bad Homburg last year — was that he has the option to play lesser number of matches. “One of the major reasons why I moved to the second division French club — Loire Nord TTC — was that I could also compete in the domestic circuit, play a few tournaments for my employer ONGC and concentrate on Pro Tours as well,” said the Indonesian Open champion, ranked 72 in the world.Back home, Harmeet has not been crippled by the lockdown as he has been sparring with a robot for the first few months at his home and now with a friend. “The COVID-19 cases in Surat have not subsided, but flights have started operating and having a work visa, the chances of my booking a flight is high,” he said. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Chess24 Legends of Chess at 3:30 p.m. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.