World Youth Table Tennis championships: India U-15 girls loses to Russia in semifinals

The Indian u-15 girls' team went down 2-3 to Russia in the semifinals and settled for bronze in the ITTF World youth table tennis championships here on Friday, despite Suhana Saini's valiant efforts in winning both her matches.



In the u-15 boys' team event, India lost 2-3 to Russia in the quarterfinals. And in the u-19 girls' team, too, India lost 3-1 to USA in the last eight clashes.

The results (Semifinals):

Girls (u-15): Russia bt India 3-2 (Zlata Terekhova bt Pritha Vartikar 8-11, 11-7, 11-8, 11-6; Kristina Kurilkina lost to Suhana Saini 4-11, 13-15, 11-9, 9-11; Anastasiia bt Sayali Wani Rajesh 11-8, 7-11, 11-5, 11-8; Zlata Terekhova lost to Suhana Saini 10-12, 11-8, 7-11, 11-7, 7-11; Kristina Kurilkina bt Pritha Vartikar 11-6, 11-9, 11-7).