Table Tennis

World Youth Table Tennis championships: India U-15 girls loses to Russia in semifinals

In the u-15 boys' team event, India lost 2-3 to Russia in the quarterfinals, while its u-19 girls team lost 3-1 to USA in the last eight clashes.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
04 December, 2021 17:59 IST

Suhana Saini's valiant efforts in winning both her matches was not enough for India to go through to the final. (FILE PHOTO)   -  M KARUNAKARAN

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
04 December, 2021 17:59 IST

The Indian u-15 girls' team went down 2-3 to Russia in the semifinals and settled for bronze in the ITTF World youth table tennis championships here on Friday, despite Suhana Saini's valiant efforts in winning both her matches.

In the u-15 boys' team event, India lost 2-3 to Russia in the quarterfinals. And in the u-19 girls' team, too, India lost 3-1 to USA in the last eight clashes.

READ: World youth table tennis championships: India U-15 girls' team makes history

The results (Semifinals):
Girls (u-15): Russia bt India 3-2 (Zlata Terekhova bt Pritha Vartikar 8-11, 11-7, 11-8, 11-6; Kristina Kurilkina lost to Suhana Saini 4-11, 13-15, 11-9, 9-11; Anastasiia bt Sayali Wani Rajesh 11-8, 7-11, 11-5, 11-8; Zlata Terekhova lost to Suhana Saini 10-12, 11-8, 7-11, 11-7, 7-11; Kristina Kurilkina bt Pritha Vartikar 11-6, 11-9, 11-7).

Read more stories on Table Tennis.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App