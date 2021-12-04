More Sports Table Tennis Table Tennis World Youth Table Tennis championships: India U-15 girls loses to Russia in semifinals In the u-15 boys' team event, India lost 2-3 to Russia in the quarterfinals, while its u-19 girls team lost 3-1 to USA in the last eight clashes. Team Sportstar 04 December, 2021 17:59 IST Suhana Saini's valiant efforts in winning both her matches was not enough for India to go through to the final. (FILE PHOTO) - M KARUNAKARAN Team Sportstar 04 December, 2021 17:59 IST The Indian u-15 girls' team went down 2-3 to Russia in the semifinals and settled for bronze in the ITTF World youth table tennis championships here on Friday, despite Suhana Saini's valiant efforts in winning both her matches.In the u-15 boys' team event, India lost 2-3 to Russia in the quarterfinals. And in the u-19 girls' team, too, India lost 3-1 to USA in the last eight clashes.READ: World youth table tennis championships: India U-15 girls' team makes history The results (Semifinals):Girls (u-15): Russia bt India 3-2 (Zlata Terekhova bt Pritha Vartikar 8-11, 11-7, 11-8, 11-6; Kristina Kurilkina lost to Suhana Saini 4-11, 13-15, 11-9, 9-11; Anastasiia bt Sayali Wani Rajesh 11-8, 7-11, 11-5, 11-8; Zlata Terekhova lost to Suhana Saini 10-12, 11-8, 7-11, 11-7, 7-11; Kristina Kurilkina bt Pritha Vartikar 11-6, 11-9, 11-7). Read more stories on Table Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :