World youth table tennis championships: India U-15 girls' team makes history

The Indian u-15 girls' team made history by entering the medal round in the ITTF world youth table tennis championships here, with a 3-1 win over host Portugal in the quarterfinals on Thursday. The star of the tie was Suhana Saini, who won both her matches.

The results:



India bt Portugal 3-1 (Sayani Wani Rajesh lost to Matilde Pinto 10-12, 11-5, 11-3, 11-4; Suhana Saini bt Mariana Rodrigues 11-8, 11-9, 11-4; Pritha Vartikar bt Mariana Costa 11-6, 11-9, 11-4; Suhana Saini bt Maltide Pinto 11-8, 13-11, 11-8).