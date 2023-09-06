MagazineBuy Print

Asian Table Tennis C’ships: Indian men’s team wins bronze after losing to Chinese Taipei in semis

The third seeded Indian men’s team lost to Chinese Taipei, seeded two, 0-3 in the semifinals of the 26th-ITTF Asian table tennis championships on Tuesday.

Published : Sep 06, 2023 08:25 IST , Chennai

Team Sportstar
Harmeet Desai seen in action.
Harmeet Desai seen in action. | Photo Credit: FARUQUI AM
infoIcon

Harmeet Desai seen in action. | Photo Credit: FARUQUI AM

The third seeded Indian men’s team lost to Chinese Taipei, seeded two, 0-3 in the semifinals of the 26th-ITTF Asian table tennis championships on Tuesday.

All the matches barring Harmeet Desai were one-sided. The top-ranked Indian (World No. 63) threatened to take World No. 33 Kao Cheng-Jui to the fifth game in the third match, but Kao stayed firm to win in four games. India had to settle for bronze.

The results (Semifinals):

Men: Chinese Taipei bt India 3-0 (Chuang Chih-Yuan bt Sharath Kamal 11-6, 11-6, 11-9; Lin Yun-Ju bt G. Sathiyan 11-5, 11-6, 12-10; Kao Cheng-Jui bt Harmeet Desai 11-6, 11-7, 7-11, 11-9).

