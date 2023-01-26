Table Tennis

ITTF Rankings: Manika Batra surges to career-best 33, Sharath Kamal jumps two places

Batra, who won a historic bronze medal at the Asian Cup in November, reached the semifinals at the WTT Contender in Doha last week. The effort fetched her 140 points.

PTI
26 January, 2023
Indian paddlers Manika Batra and Sharath Kamal.

Indian paddlers Manika Batra and Sharath Kamal. | Photo Credit: AFP and PTI

Star Indian paddler Manika Batra continued her ascent in the ITTF rankings as she climbed three places to reach a career-best 33rd spot in the latest women’s list.

The 27-year-old, who won a historic bronze medal at the Asian Cup in November, reached the semifinals at the WTT Contender in Doha last week. The effort fetched her 140 points.

Veteran paddler Sharath Kamal jumped two places in the men’s ranking list to be 46th, while G Sathiyan dropped a spot to 40.

The mixed doubles pair of Manika and Sathiyan, however, dropped a spot to sixth despite reaching the semifinal of the WTT Contender in Doha.

Manika had become the first Indian woman to win a medal at the Asian Cup. She had stunned world number five Hina Hayata of Japan and world number seven Chen Xingtong of China on way to securing a historic bronze in Bangkok.

