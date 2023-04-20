Petroleum Inter-Unit TT: Sathiyan, Sharath set up title-clash; Yashaswini, Reeth in women’s final

G. Sathiyan and Sharath Kamal set up their much-anticipated title-clash after surviving a day of upsets in the 41st Petroleum inter-unit table tennis tournament at the Indira Gandhi Stadium here on Thursday.
In the semifinals, Sathiyan ended the winning streak of ONGC-teammate Sourav Saha 4-0 and Indian Oil’s Sharath Kamal halted the unexpected run of Oil India’s Ankur Bhattacharya 4-1.
Sourav had earlier packed off Sanil Shetty and Manav Thakkar. Ankur made it past Priyanuj Bhattacharya and Sarth Mishra, the man who stunned Harmeet Desai 4-3 in the pre-quarterfinals.
The women’s final will be between in-form Yashaswini Ghopade and Reeth Rishya.
Yashaswini, conqueror of Krittwika Sinha Roy in the quarterfinals, got the better of Divya Despande 4-2 in the semifinals. Divya had knocked out Archana Kamath 4-3 in the quarterfinals.
For a place in the final, Reeth ended the dream run of Jennifer Varghese 4-3 after beating K. Shamini. Jennifer had scalped Ankita Das and Mouma Das on her way to the semifinals.