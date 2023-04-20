Table Tennis

Petroleum Inter-Unit TT: Sathiyan, Sharath set up title-clash; Yashaswini, Reeth in women’s final

Rakesh Rao
NEW DELHI 20 April, 2023 21:27 IST
G. Sathiyan and Sharath Achanta reached the final of the 41st Petroleum inter-unit table tennis tournament.

G. Sathiyan and Sharath Achanta reached the final of the 41st Petroleum inter-unit table tennis tournament.

G. Sathiyan and Sharath Kamal set up their much-anticipated title-clash after surviving a day of upsets in the 41st Petroleum inter-unit table tennis tournament at the Indira Gandhi Stadium here on Thursday.

Sourav had earlier packed off Sanil Shetty and Manav Thakkar. Ankur made it past Priyanuj Bhattacharya and Sarth Mishra, the man who stunned Harmeet Desai 4-3 in the pre-quarterfinals.

The women’s final will be between in-form Yashaswini Ghopade and Reeth Rishya.

Yashaswini, conqueror of Krittwika Sinha Roy in the quarterfinals, got the better of Divya Despande 4-2 in the semifinals. Divya had knocked out Archana Kamath 4-3 in the quarterfinals.

For a place in the final, Reeth ended the dream run of Jennifer Varghese 4-3 after beating K. Shamini. Jennifer had scalped Ankita Das and Mouma Das on her way to the semifinals.

SCORES
Men singles (semifinals): G. Sathiyan bt Sourav Saha 11-8, 11-8, 11-6, 11-8; Sharath Kamal bt Ankur Bhattacharjee 6-11, 11-9, 11-9, 11-7.
Women singles (semifinals): Yashaswini Ghorpade bt Divya Deshpande 11-4, 11-8, 3-11, 3-11, 11-6, 11-9; Reeth Rishya bt Jennifer Varghese 5-11, 10-12, 11-9, 6-11, 11-8, 11-7, 11-4.
Men doubles (final): Sourav Saha-A. Amalraj bt Harmeet Desai-Jubin Kumar 3-0.
Women doubles (final): K. Shamini-Krittwika Sinha Roy bt Archana Kamath-Reeth Rishya 3-0.
Veterans men doubles (final): L. V. Thakre-Deepak Dimri bt Soneshwar Deka-Anupam Kanwar 3-2.

