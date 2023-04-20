The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) has announced the same team for the shotgun World Cups to be held in Almaty, Kazakhstan and Lonato, Italy.

Two sets of shooters had got their chances in the last two shotgun World Cups held in Doha and Larnaca. Prithviraj Tondaiman had won the trap bronze in the Doha World Cup. There will only be minor changes from that bunch for the next two World Cups for which the teams were finalised on Thursday.

India will also be competing in the shotgun World Cup in Cairo, Egypt, from April 25 to May 5.

The idea of giving exposure in World Cups, which do not carry Olympic quota places in the current cycle, is to help the shooters prepare in right earnest for the World Championship in Baku, Azerbaijan, scheduled in August, apart from the Asian Championship in Changwon, Korea, in October.

The World Championship and the Continental championship carry Olympic quota places for the Paris Games next year. The Asian Championship in Korea, offers 24 quota places in all, two each in the 12 events for men and women, in rifle, pistol and shotgun.

The Asian Games, scheduled in Hangzhou, China, from September 21, does not have Olympic quota places in shooting.

The World Championship will offer 48 quota places in all, four each in the 12 events.

For the Indian shooters, there will be two more events next year, to win Olympic quota places. The Asian shotgun championship in Kuwait apart from the Asian rifle and pistol championship in Jakarta, Indonesia. Those two competitions will offer 24 quota places in all.