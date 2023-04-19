Shooting

National shotgun trials: Manavjit Singh Sandhu finishes top in men’s trap event

The 46-year-old Manavjit beat Lakshjeet Singh Sindhu 29-25 for the top spot after having shot 119, the third-best score in qualification.

Kamesh Srinivasan
NEW DELHI 19 April, 2023 19:30 IST
Manavjit Singh Sandhu has competed in the last six Asian Games and had won a silver medal in Doha in 2006.

Manavjit Singh Sandhu has competed in the last six Asian Games and had won a silver medal in Doha in 2006. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Former World Champion and six-time Asian champion Manavjit Singh Sandhu climbed on top of a 61-strong field in the men’s trap event in the third National shotgun selection trials at the Dr Karni Singh Range in Tughlakabad.

“The Asian Games is a big motivation for me. I have been slowly getting back into the sport and want to have another crack at it”, said Manavjit, who has competed in the last six Asian Games and had won a silver medal in Doha in 2006.

Olympian Kynan Chenai came third, while Olympic quota winner Bhowneesh Mendiratta was placed fifth. Asian Games silver medallist Lakshay Sheoran topped qualification with 121 but finished seventh.

Among other prominent shooters, Prithviraj Tondaiman was 16th with 116, while Vivaan Kapoor was 30th with 111.

In women’s trap, Rajeshwari Kumari beat Manisha Keer 30-27 for the top spot after a modest qualification score of 111.

The results:
Trap:
Men: 1. Manavjit Singh Sandhu 29 (21) 119); 2. Lakshjeet Singh Sindhu 25 (20) 118); 3. Kynan Chenai 20 (22) 118; 4. Rayyan Rizvi 12 (22) 118
Junior men: 1. Bakhtyaruddin Malek 117; 2. Shardul Vihan 116; 3. Jaswinder Singh 116.
Women: 1. Rajeshwari Kumari 30 (19) 111; 2. Manisha Keer 27 (19) 115; 3. Aashima Ahlawat 16 (21) 114; 4. Preeti Rajak 9 (21) 111.
Junior women: 1. Aashima Ahlawat 114; 2. Preeti Rajak 111; 3. Bhavya Tripathi 110.

