Table Tennis

Sathiyan defeats Chen Yuanyu, enters WTT quarterfinals

India's Sathiyan Gnanasekaran defeated Chen Yuanyu of China 3-0 to enter the men's singles quarterfinals in the WTT Contender in Zagreb, Croatia on Friday.

Team Sportstar
18 June, 2022 11:58 IST

File Photo of Sathiyan Gnanasekaran.   -  AP

Sathiyan beat Yuanyu in straight sets 11-9,11-7, 12-10 as the match went on for 35 minutes before the Indian sealed his spot in the quarters.

 

"DREAM RUN CONTINUES Stormed into the quarterfinals in Men Singles after a strong performance tonight with a straight set victory against Chen from China here in WTT Contender Zagreb 2022 Will next take on the legendary Chuang Chih Yuan from Taiwan tomorrow, " Sathiyan tweeted.

Earlier, Sathiyan pulled off an upset by beating world No. 6 and reigning European champion, Jorgic Darko, 3-1 to enter the men's singles round of 16.

Sathiyan showed courage and executed his plans to perfection on his way to a 6-11, 12-10, 11-9, 12-10 win over the second seeded Slovenian player in their round of 32 clash on Thursday.

(with inputs from PTI)

