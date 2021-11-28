More Sports Table Tennis Table Tennis World Table Tennis Championships: Sathiyan and Manika pair lose in mixed doubles quarterfinals The Indian mixed doubles pair of G. Sathiyan and Manika Batra lost to Japan's Tomokazu Harimoto and Hina Hayata of Japan, while in the women's doubles quarterfinals Manika along with Archana Kamath lost to Sarah De Nutte and Xia Lian Ni of Luxembourg. Team Sportstar 28 November, 2021 06:03 IST India's Sathiyan Gnanasekaran (left) serves next to Manika Batra during a quarterfinals mixed doubles match of the 2021 World Table Tennis Championships. - AP Team Sportstar 28 November, 2021 06:03 IST The Indian mixed doubles pair of G. Sathiyan and Manika Batra lost in the quarterfinals of the World table tennis championships here on Saturday to Japan's Tomokazu Harimoto and Hina Hayata of Japan 11-5, 11-2, 7-11, 11-9.After receiving a drubbing in the first two games, the India got one back by clinching the third with Sathiyan and Manika serving and attacking at every given opportunity. Busan to host 2024 World Table Tennis Championships The third game was evenly placed till 6-each. From there on, Japan raced away to a 9-6 lead before the Indians reduced the lead to 8-9. At this point, Japan took a time out and came back stronger to win the contest.Later, Manika along with Archana Kamath lost to Sarah De Nutte and Xia Lian Ni of Luxembourg in the women's doubles quarterfinals 3-0. The Indian pair were defeated 1-11, 6-11, 8-11. Read more stories on Table Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :