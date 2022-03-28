WTT Star Contender Doha: Sathiyan pulls off upset win over world number 17

G. Sathiyan pulled off a huge upset win over Sweden's Mattias Falck, a 2019 World championship finalist and the eighth seed, 8-11, 3-11, 11-6, 11-7, 11-6 win in the second round of the WTT Star Contender Doha here on Monday.

Sathiyan, world ranked 37, rallied from being 0-2 games down to script one of his best wins of his career. The Indian raced to a 6-2 and 9-2 lead before the Swede, ranked 17 in the world, won four points in a row. Sathiyan didn't relent as he took the last two points; one with a backhand block and the other a backhand winner.