Sathiyan to be part of the National camp in Sonepat

India's star paddler G. Sathiyan has informed the Table Tennis Federation of India that he would take part in the National camp in Sonepat (Haryana) from September 11.



The 28-year-old reigning National table tennis champion, who is currently competing in the Polish league, said he will stay in Sonepet till the end of the camp which is likely till September 17.

"I will be part of the camp and will leave from Sonepat to the Asian championships in Doha," he told Sportstar from Poland.