MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Asian Table Tennis C’ships: Sutirtha slays higher-ranked opponent from Chinese Taipei

The world number 104 bounced back after losing the opening game against 40th-ranked Chen from Chinese Taipei to win 10-12, 11-8, 11-7, 11-7 in a round-of-64 match.

Published : Sep 07, 2023 16:04 IST , Pyeongchang  - 1 MIN READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Sutirtha Mukherjee.
FILE PHOTO: Sutirtha Mukherjee. | Photo Credit: FARUQUI AM/The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Sutirtha Mukherjee. | Photo Credit: FARUQUI AM/The Hindu

India’s Sutirtha Mukherjee beat higher-ranked Szu-Yu Chen to enter the women’s singles round of 32 at the Asian Table Tennis Championships here on Thursday.

The world number 104 bounced back after losing the opening game against 40th-ranked Chen from Chinese Taipei to win 10-12, 11-8, 11-7, 11-7 in a round-of-64 match.

However, India’s top-ranked player Manika Batra gave a walkover to Thailand’s Jinnipa Sawettabut in another round-of-64 contest.

Ayhika Mukherjee defeated Nepal’s Suwal Sikka 11-2, 11-0, 11-1 to advance in the competition.

ALSO READ | Asian Table Tennis C’ships: Indian men’s team wins bronze after losing to Chinese Taipei in semis

Another Indian in the fray, Sreeja Akula, could not put up much of a fight against world number 8 Mima Ito of Japan, losing 5-11, 6-11, 9-11.

China’s world number 2 Chen Meng was too good for Diya Chitale, winning 11-3, 11-6, 11-8 to reach the round of 32.

Two doubles pairs enter quarterfinals

Manav Thakkar and Manush Shah blanked the Uzbekistan combination of Abdulaziz Anorboev and Kutbidillo Teshaboev to enter the men’s doubles quarterfinals.

In the women’s doubles, the duo of Ayhika and Sutirtha got past Kazakhstan’s Angelina Romanovskaya and Sarvinoz Mirkadirova 11-1, 13-11, 10-12, 11-7 to reach the last-eight stage.

In the team events, Indian men ended with a bronze medal.

Related stories

Related Topics

Sutirtha Mukherjee /

Manika Batra /

manav thakkar /

Manush Shah /

Ayhika Mukherjee

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Iraq, Live Score, 2023 King’s Cup semifinal: IRQ 0 - 0 IND; Earlly control of possession for Iraq
    Team Sportstar
  2. Asian Table Tennis C’ships: Sutirtha slays higher-ranked opponent from Chinese Taipei
    PTI
  3. Mohun Bagan Super Giant in ISL 2023-24: When will MBSG play in the Indian Super League?
    Team Sportstar
  4. VIDEO: Dhoni attends Alcaraz vs Zverev U.S. Open quarterfinal match
    Team Sportstar
  5. ISL 2023-24 schedule: Full list of Indian Super League matches, East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan on October 28
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Table Tennis

  1. Asian Table Tennis C’ships: Sutirtha slays higher-ranked opponent from Chinese Taipei
    PTI
  2. Asian Table Tennis C’ships: Indian men’s team wins bronze after losing to Chinese Taipei in semis
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asian Table Tennis: Indian women finish sixth, mixed doubles teams crash out
    PTI
  4. Indian men’s team assured of bronze medal at Asian Table Tennis Championships
    PTI
  5. Jaipur Patriots named as seventh franchise to UTT roster
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Iraq, Live Score, 2023 King’s Cup semifinal: IRQ 0 - 0 IND; Earlly control of possession for Iraq
    Team Sportstar
  2. Asian Table Tennis C’ships: Sutirtha slays higher-ranked opponent from Chinese Taipei
    PTI
  3. Mohun Bagan Super Giant in ISL 2023-24: When will MBSG play in the Indian Super League?
    Team Sportstar
  4. VIDEO: Dhoni attends Alcaraz vs Zverev U.S. Open quarterfinal match
    Team Sportstar
  5. ISL 2023-24 schedule: Full list of Indian Super League matches, East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan on October 28
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment