MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Indian men’s team assured of bronze medal at Asian Table Tennis Championships

In the women’s quarterfinals, fifth seed India suffered a 0-3 loss against Japan.

Published : Sep 04, 2023 13:18 IST , Pyeongchang (South Korea) - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Sharath Kamal Achanta and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran of Team India in action: file picture
Sharath Kamal Achanta and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran of Team India in action: file picture | Photo Credit: ALEX PANTLING
infoIcon

Sharath Kamal Achanta and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran of Team India in action: file picture | Photo Credit: ALEX PANTLING

The Indian men’s table tennis team assured itself of a bronze medal at the Asian Championships by defeating Singapore 3-0 in the quarterfinals held on Monday.

The opening singles match between veteran Sharath Kamal and Izaac Quek was a closely fought battle, with the 41-year-old Indian ultimately winning 11-1, 10-12, 11-8, 11-13, 14-12.

The seasoned G Sathiyan then blanked Yew En Koen Pang 11-6, 11-8, 12-10 to give India a 2-0 lead in the last eight clash.

India’s highest-ranked player at 61, Harmeet Desai, sealed the tie by outplaying Zhe Yu Clarence Chew 11-9, 11-4, 11-6.

India, seeded third, will face either Iran or Chinese Taipei in the semifinals. The men’s team won bronze in the previous edition held in Doha two years ago.

Sharath and Sathiyan, previously in the top-100 singles rankings, are now seeking to improve their standings in the individual events. The revised points system and not playing enough tournaments have contributed to their steep drop in the rankings.

ALSO READ
How Goa turned the tables on defending champion Chennai to lift maiden UTT title

Disappointing show

In the women’s quarterfinals, fifth seed India suffered a 0-3 loss against Japan.

World number eight Mima Ito got past Ayhika Mukherjee in the opening singles, winning 11-7, 15-13, 11-8.

World number 36 Manika Batra took a game off seventh-ranked Hina Hayata before going down 7-11, 9-11, 11-9, 3-11.

Suthirtha Mukherjee also did well to win the opening game against 14th-ranked Miu Hirano before the Japanese found her rhythm for a 7-11, 11-4, 11-6, 11-5 victory.

India will now play classification matches for 5-8 positions on Tuesday.

The continental event is taking place ahead of the Hangzhou Asian Games, which begin on September 23rd.

Related Topics

Sharath Kamal /

Gnanasekaran Sathiyan /

Ayhika Mukherjee /

Manika Batra

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian men’s team assured of bronze medal at Asian Table Tennis Championships
    PTI
  2. India vs Nepal, Asia Cup Live Score: Preview, streaming info; Rain likely IND vs NEP at Pallekele today
    Team Sportstar
  3. VIDEO: Shreyanka Patil becomes first bowler to pick four-wicket haul in WCPL
    Team Sportstar
  4. 2023 ODI World Cup venues: Eden Gardens — capacity, ticket sales, pitch info and all you need to know
    Shayan Acharya
  5. Verstappen’s win record is irrelevant to him, says Wolff 
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Table Tennis

  1. Indian men’s team assured of bronze medal at Asian Table Tennis Championships
    PTI
  2. Jaipur Patriots named as seventh franchise to UTT roster
    Team Sportstar
  3. Manika Batra’s baggage found, table tennis star thanks aviation ministry
    PTI
  4. Manika Batra loses baggage on flight while returning from Peru tournament
    PTI
  5. How Goa turned the tables on defending champion Chennai to lift maiden UTT title
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian men’s team assured of bronze medal at Asian Table Tennis Championships
    PTI
  2. India vs Nepal, Asia Cup Live Score: Preview, streaming info; Rain likely IND vs NEP at Pallekele today
    Team Sportstar
  3. VIDEO: Shreyanka Patil becomes first bowler to pick four-wicket haul in WCPL
    Team Sportstar
  4. 2023 ODI World Cup venues: Eden Gardens — capacity, ticket sales, pitch info and all you need to know
    Shayan Acharya
  5. Verstappen’s win record is irrelevant to him, says Wolff 
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment