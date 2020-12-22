More Sports Table Tennis Table Tennis Table tennis team worlds cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic The table tennis world team championships has been cancelled because of the pandemic, which was originally scheduled for March in Busan but then got postponed three times. AP Washington 22 December, 2020 22:48 IST The International Table Tennis Federation said in a statement that it hoped to hold the event in February 2021 but was forced to cancel. - REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE AP Washington 22 December, 2020 22:48 IST The table tennis world team championships has been cancelled because of the pandemic, which was originally scheduled for March in the South Korean city of Busan but then got postponed three times.The International Table Tennis Federation says in a statement that it hoped to hold the event in February 2021 but was forced to cancel “due to the worsening situation in Korea Republic and with the pandemic still problematic in many regions of the world.” South Korean authorities are trying to limit social gatherings following a recent surge in virus cases. The ITTF says it was informed the measures would not make it possible to host international sports events in the near future. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.